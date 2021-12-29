Jub Jub’s mom is not giving in after a Johannesburg high court judge dismissed the urgency of her defamation case against her son’s accusers

The matriarch’s lawyers issued a statement after news broke that the case was rejected from the ‘urgent roll,’ presenting her intentions of carrying on with her complaint

In the statement, the legal representatives make it clear that Jackie may even lay criminal charges against the media personalities

The mother of Uyajola 9/9 host, Jub Jub, filed an urgent complaint against her son’s famous alleged rape victims and the news was made public yesterday. As the evening hit, it was broadcast that Judge Shanaaz Mia overlooked the case's urgency.

Mama Jackie's lawyers stated that she is still going forward with legal action against Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu.

Many would expect Mama Jackie to retreat after the recent ruling by Judge Mia, especially since she likened the case to a gag order. However, the infamous Jackie will not yield as per her legal representatives’ statements.

The report from Jackie’s lawyers affirmed that only the urgency of the claim was denied by Judge Mia. According to TshisaLive, it further explained that despite that fact, they would be pursuing it further with even more intensity, writing:

“We confirm that our client will be pursuing the matter and will be taking steps to set the matter down on the opposed motion roll ... Our client will also be pursuing the criminal charges opened and report the lack of feedback provided to her, as complainant, to Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate), should it become necessary.”

Since the case’s application became public knowledge, fans have seen Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu’s affidavits circling the web. Jackie published a response of her own, arguing her life was in danger, stating:

“I have not left my home [unless] absolutely necessary since December 5 2021, with the community continuing to approach my home several times a day, shouting at me and intimidating me.”

​​Jub Jub’s mother claims she’s worried about her wellbeing after Amanda du Pont & Masechaba Ndlovu allegations

In related stories, BriefIly News recently reported that has been weeks since Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu publicly stated their cases against Jub Jub and his mom is yet to back down. After being denied the apology she asked for, Jackie filed another lawsuit application.

In her interdict against the public figures, Mama Jackie requested that the pair refrain from speaking of her publicly. Additionally, she insisted that the women abandon their statements against her and her son.

Jub Jub’s mom presented a concern for her safety as the reason for her recent attempt at legal action against Amanda and Masechaba. According to the legal application documents obtained by The Citizen, Mama Jackie said:

“I live on a main road and is well known by my community. Since the video has been posted, and since the event of 5 December, 2021, I have experienced escalating hostile behaviour from members of the community who drive past my home shouting at me, showing me the middle finger and threatening me.”

