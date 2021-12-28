Mama Jackie has come out of the woodwork to try to shush Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Khumalo with more legal action weeks after their assertions against her and Jub Jub

The infamous mom of the accused detailed attacks she’s received from the public since the scandal broke, insisting that she is unsafe as a result

Jackie Kabi Mpambane also maintained her request that the famous women mentioned in her filing take back their declarations and she asked that they settle her legal fees

It has been weeks since Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Khumalo publicly stated their cases against Jub Jub and his mom is yet to back down. After being denied the apology she asked for, Jackie has filed another lawsuit application.

Mama Jackie alleges that Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu's accusations put her life in danger in a legal letter. Image: @masechabandlovu/Instagram and @amandadupont/Instagram

In her interdict against the public figures, Mama Jackie requests that the pair refrain from speaking of her publicly. Additionally, she insists that the women abandon their statements against her and her son.

Jub Jub’s mom presents a concern for her safety as the reason for her recent attempt at legal action against Amanda and Masechaba. According to the legal application documents obtained by The Citizen, Mama Jackie said:

“I live on a main road and is well known by my community. Since the video has been posted, and since the event of 5 December, 2021, I have experienced escalating hostile behaviour from members of the community who drive past my home shouting at me, showing me the middle finger and threatening me.”

Jackie further underlined the potentially lethal results of the witchcraft allegations made against her. She also mentioned an incident where a mob became aggressive towards her at a Johannesburg mall.

The Citizen also reported that Jackie sought to order the duo to cover her legal fees in the list of requests on her application. Since Amanda spoke out, there have been many slandering accusations concerning Jackie.

Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Khumalo blue tick Mama Jackie, haven't apologised

In related stories, Briefly News recently reported that Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu don't seem to care about Mama Jackie's legal letters. The stars continued with their normal lives after they made serious accusations against Mama Jackie and her son, Jub Jub.

The two celebs accused the Uyajola 9/9 host of raping them a few dabs back and Masechaba Ndlovu added that her alleged rape took place at Mama Jackie's home.

According to TshisaLIVE, Jackie’s lawyers wrote a letter summoning the actress and the government spokesperson to retract and apologise for the serious accusations they made about her.

