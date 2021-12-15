Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Khumalo Blue Tick Mama Jackie, Haven't Apologised

Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu have blue ticked Mama Jackie after she demanded an apology from them

The two stunners have not retracted their allegations against Jub Jub's mom following their rape claims against him

When Amanda accused Jub Jub of raping her, Masechaba also came out and claimed the Uyajola 9/9 host raped her at his mom's house

Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu don't seem to care about Mama Jackie's legal letters. The stars are continuing with their normal lives after they made serious accusations against Mama Jackie and her son, Jub Jub.

Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Khumalo have not apologised to Mama Jackie.

Source: Instagram

The two celebs accused the Uyajola 9/9 rapper of raping them a few dabs back and Masechaba Ndlovu added that her alleged rape took place at Mama Jackie's home.

According to TshisaLIVE, her lawyers wrote a letter summoning the actress and the government spokesperson to retract and apologise for the serious accusations they made about her.

Amanda du Pont is travelling the world and Masechaba claimed she has not received any legal letters from Mama Jackie's lawyers.

Masechaba Ndlovu also accuses Jub Jub of raping her at his mother's house

In related news, Briefly News reported that Masechaba Ndlovu also took to social media to accuse Jub Jub of sexually assaulting her when she was still a teenager. The radio host alleged that the Uyajola 9/9 presenter raped her at Mama Jackie's house in Naturena some years backs.

The stunner said she was still a virgin at the time the rapper allegedly forced himself on her. Masechaba was reacting to actress Amanda Du Pont's tweet about her relationship with Jub Jub. Taking to Twitter, Masechaba said she believes Amanda's story because the same thing apparently happened to her.

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Masechaba's revelations. One of them @FraternityZA said:

"But wathula for years and instead you ambushed Babes Wodumo and involved yourself in Babes and Mampitsha's relationship?? You should have spoken about this during that interview. It's true when they say people who have personal issues often take it out into other people's business."

Source: Briefly.co.za