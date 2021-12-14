Jacqueline "Mama Jackie" Maarohanye is taking legal action against Amanda du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo

Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye's mother has accused the two women of making false allegations against her

The allegations came to light during Jub Jub's recent tell-all interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG

Mzansi celebs and those who fancy themselves in this light are not letting up on dishing out the lawsuits, with the latest to serve the legal action being Jacqueline "Mama Jackie" Maarohanye.

The mother of Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye is demanding that struggling actress Amanda du-Pont and Minister Nathi Mthethwa's spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo apologise for mentioning her in accusations levelled against Jub Jub in recent times.

Mama Jackie is serving legal papers. Image: @amandadupont, @official_jubjub, @MKhumalo

Following Jub Jub's tell-all interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, where he enthusiastically expressed that he'd "smashed" du-Pont while the pair were in a relationship, the two women took to social media to accuse the television host of sexual abuse.

Du-Pont, in a video posted on Instagram, alleged she was raped and physically and emotionally abused for two years by the star, who has since been suspended by MojaLove in light of the serious allegations.

Order to retract allegations

Mama Jackie was implicated when du-Pont made several allegations against her, including implying she was involved in unsavoury and fraudulent dealings with Oprah and practises with muti, among others, TimesLIVE reported.

In a letter from BDK Attorneys, the lawyers representing her, Mama Jackie rubbished all the allegations made by du-Pont and Khumalo. Briefly News has since found on good authority that the law firm has also served Khumalo with a cease-and-desist notice.

The Citizen reported that if the said demands aren't met in the next 48 hours, BDK Attorneys will approach the high court to expedite further legal action. To avoid this, du-Pont and Khumalo are to remove their previous online posts mentioning Mama Jackie, retract their statements and make public apologies.

The attorneys said legal action would also be taken against the individual responsible for leaking audio of Mama Jackie defending Jub Jub, during which she commented du-Pont and Khumalo's allegations.

Mac G bemoans poster boy status amid rising criticism

To some, he has become a local podcast hero, while to others, his platform is the symbol of everything wrong in this country.

Briefly News reported that the former radio presenter turned YouTuber Mac G, whose Podcast and Chill with Mac G channel has in recent times reached unimaginable infamy in Mzansi for the "raw and unfiltered" manner with which it's presented, has cooked up a scathing response for his critics.

According to ZAlebs, there is growing backlash against the podcast after a series of controversial episodes, including the most recent one featuring Jub Jub, in which the latter spilt the beans on his and du-Pont's then "saucy relationship".

