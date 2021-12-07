Mac G, the anchor of the local podcast, Podcast and Chill with Mac G , has embarked on a long-winded tirade

In the latest episode of his hugely-popular podcast, Mac G lamented the barrage of criticism being directed towards him

Despite the backlash, the podcaster emphasised that his platform has no plans to censor the content that is shared

Locals on social media seemed to support the podcaster, notably decrying calls for the show to be cancelled

To some, he has become a local podcast hero, while to others, his platform is the symbol of everything wrong in this country.

Former radio presenter turned YouTuber Mac G, whose Podcast and Chill with Mac G channel has in recent times reached unimaginable infamy in Mzansi for the "raw and unfiltered" manner with which it's presented, has cooked up a scathing response for his critics.

According to ZAlebs, there is growing backlash against the podcast after a series of controversial episodes, including the most recent featuring TV presenter Jub Jub, in which he spilt the beans on his and Amanda du-Pont's then "saucy relationship".

Mac G, on the latest episode of his podcast, came out guns blazing, notably telling his critics that the show is here to stay despite all the loud criticism against it from 'Black Twitter' and disingenuous female celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini-Jones and du-Pont, both of whom have called for its scrapping after labelling it as misogynistic.

Addressing those that are complaining, Mac G went on an epic rant about the ills of cancel culture, adding that the show's haters have no business expressing their distaste as they are not forced to tune in.

“If you don’t like what we have to say, don’t tune in. There are those that like it [but] if it’s not for you, then leave it. [Haters] have so much sh*t to say when they want us to be cancelled, but nobody knows this platform when we are doing good things,” he said.

Harsh words for feminist critics

Turning his attention to Dlamini-Jones and the like, who have also expressed that Podcast and Chill with Mac G is degrading to women, the podcaster defended his platform by citing that it's invested in authenticity.

He lambasted the female celebrities, that, incidentally, also include local actress Thando Thabethe, who of late has been most vocal about his cancellation.

"These ‘It Girls’ constantly spew the same stuff whenever they want us cancelled, and it’s because they have the most to hide. They are against such a platform because they know they will get exposed," said Mac G.

The former YFM radio jock declared he will not ever consider censoring his platform nor change the way in which it delivers content to the masses.

"We owe loyalty only to Chillers. Unless Chillers decide to unsubscribe and stop watching the show, we are going nowhere," he concluded.

Sunday World reported that some tweeps tend to agree with the female faces calling for an end to the show.

Netizens lament notion of cancel culture

Taking a deep dive into the comments on social media, Briefly News takes a look at some reactions below.

@bhabha1203 wrote:

"MacG is dropping facts today. This cancel culture is getting out of hand. Black twitter is full of followers. These selective activists are at the forefront on this nonsense. #PodcastAndChill is here 2 stay. Love yall guys. Chillers are real people."

@kingnhlingos said:

"#macg was spitting Facts today khona. Ask yourself why isn't there a White Twitter? But yols Black Twitter is only targeting Black people. #PodcastAndChill."

@BasheneA added:

"If ya'll are not aware, Black Twitter will be the end of black youth with this whole stupid cancel culture."

Jub Jub extends apology to Amanda du-Pont

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Jub Jub broke his silence since du-Pont shared her abuse story. The media personality and the Moja Love star have been trending for days and cancel culture has already taken its course.

Jub Jub has shared a statement addressing Amanda. ZAlebs reported that Jub Jub has apologised to du-Pont for the manner in which he spoke about their relationship on Mac G's Podcast and Chill.

The actress was humiliated by the reality show hosts words. She later came out with a video telling her version of events and things turned ugly.

Days later Jub Jub took to Instagram to release a statement about the things he said during his sit down with Mac G. The media personality turned off the comments for the post. His apology read:

"I have taken some time to re-watch the interview and reflect on my words specifically my exchange with MacG regarding Ms Amanda du-Pont. It was inappropriate for me to discuss the intimate details of my relationship with Ms du-Pont in public. I deeply regret the incident."

Source: Briefly.co.za