Ntsiki Mazwai Claps Back at Jub Jub's Fam for Using Her Name in a Statement

Ntsiki Mazwai has clapped back at Jub Jub's family for using her name in a statement after Amanda Du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu claimed he allegedly raped them

The GBV activist and poet is fuming because the Uyajola 9/9 host's family made reference to a serious case involving Ntsiki and DJ Fresh

Ntsiki claimed the rapper's family s apparently using the her case to intimidate Amanda and Masechaba from telling their stories

Ntsiki Mazwai has slammed back at Jub Jub's family for using her name in a statement they dropped on Sunday, 5 December.

The opinionated poet and GBV activist is not happy the Uyajola 9/9 presenter made reference to a case that involved DJ Fresh and Ntsiki. Jug Jub's family was reacting to claims made by Amanda Du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu.

Amanda and Masechaba alleged that the rapper raped them when they were still teenagers. Ntsiki Mazwai dropped her statement on Instagram on Monday, 6 December. According to TshisaLIVE, part of Ntsiki's statement read:

"It is not the same as Amanda, Masechaba and the other ladies who are the originators of their posts and stories. I feel it disingenuous to use my case to intimidate these women from telling their story."

Ntsiki's followers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her statement. Check out some of their comments below:

vuyi_luphuzi said:

"This is where I respect you Ntsiki. I hope one day I am able to join you in fighting for women's rights."

kawimbejoe wrote:

"I applaud you, Ntsiki for responding with profound wisdom and maturity."

zinhle__mthethwa commented:

"They're using your case as precedent I guess."

shelleybeee83 said:

"Where are all the men and women quoting '2 sides to every story' now?"

live4aliving1 added:

"Thank You for your activism, Queen."

