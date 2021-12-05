Jub Jub Finally Speaks Out, Wants Apologies & Rape Allegations to Be Dropped

Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has spoken out following multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault

Actress Amanda Du Pont this week opened up about the abuse she faced in her two-year relationship with the rapper and more women have since come forward

The rapper has denied the accusations and has served his accusers with charges of crimen injuria and defamation of character

Following multiple rape and sexual assault allegations made against Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye, the rapper and TV presenter is speaking out.

Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has spoken out following multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault. Image: @officialjubjub/Twitter

Source: Instagram

He's demanding that his accusers, including former partner Amanda Du Pont and radio presenter Masechaba Khumalo, retract their allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Both women have accused him of these crimes at different points in their respective relationships. According to EWN, Maarohanye has outright denied these claims.

He's also laying charges of crimen injuria and defamation of character against the women, The South African reports.

