“Do Better”: Minnie Dlamini Speaks Out, Criticises Mac G & Jub Jub Podcast

Minnie Dlamini has headed online to share her thoughts regarding the Mac G and Jub Jub podcast

She's called the episode "degrading" and demanded that South African television do better for its woman

Peeps took to the comments section sharing their mixed reactions to the social media post

Actress Minnie Dlamini has added her voice to the Mac G and Jub Jub conversation. Heading to her Twitter account, the businesswoman called the podcast "degrading" and urged Mzansi to do better for its woman.

She went on to share that she wished she never even watched the controversial interview and said that both Mac G and Jub Jub should be ashamed of themselves.

Check out some of the social media reactions to Minnie's strongly-worded post:

@lerasanza said:

"Aibo there was nothing wrong with what MacG said! Smashing is smashing and if you got smashed you got smashed! There was everything wrong with Jub Jub saying he smashed when he allegedly raped!"

@Just_like_wine said:

"Yeah the language was very degrading."

@RealEvidence3 said:

"I doubt Channel O will give them a second season on their channel."

@CinderellaMp said:

@sandracelokuhle difference between "Siyabhebhana" and "Ngimbhebhile".... Think!!! Jub Jub said "I smashed her" as far as I'm concerned you smash glass, better yet objects not a human being."

@sandracelokuhles said:

"This was it for me. Who talks about women like that and thinks it’s funny."

