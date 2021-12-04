Social media has become a battleground with people taking sides in the Jub Jub scandal

Some people defended the hip hop artist while others demonised him, a number of women have accused him of abuse

Social media users have taken to the internet and drawn lines in the sand, sharing their opinions

The whole Jub Jub situation has caused a massive rift on the internet between those who defend the hip hop artist and those who demonise him.

People are drawing lines in the sand as they state their positions on the scandal surrounding Jub Jub.

The Jub Jub situation has divided the internet. Photo credit: @official_jubjub

With the recent post by Amanda Du-Pont on her social media page followed by Masechaba Ndlovu's accusations, Moja Love has dropped Jub Jub.

This is what social media users had to say about the drama that is unfolding

@Collen_KM:

"Jub Jub went to the MacG's show with confidence saying he's going to expose our files as celebs then it backfires and now people are releasing his files which includes his mother Mama Jackie, lesson number1 as celebs we must learn to keep quiet and focus on our Jobs!"

@Nala_Denga:

"Behind most, spoiled & irresponsible men is their mother protecting them. So much damage in society is a result of mothers like Mama Jackie & sons like Jub Jub."

@sissgugu:

"I’m listening to @METROFMSA all I heard was a Jub Jub song and I literally stood up to change the channel. The DJ said “no no no, we don’t play Jub Jub here. Jub Jub is banned.” Stopped the song immediately. THANKS!!!!!!"

