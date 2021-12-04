Jub Jub Drama: Slik Talk Accuses Amanda Du-Pont of Lying about Hip Hop Artist

Slik Talk has slammed Amanda Du-Pont on his Youtube channel, calling her a fraud and a liar

He did not mince his words when he attacked the actress who shared an emotional video on her social media page

Social media users were divided with some people praising Slik Talk for his interpretation and others defending Amanda

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Slik Talk shared his opinion of Amanda Du-Pont's recent emotional video on social media.

He has branded her a liar and went on to say that everything that she said in her video was not true.

Slik Talk did not mince his words and called Amanda Du-Pont a fraud. Photo credit: SLIK TALK/YouTube

Source: UGC

The YouTuber went even further and called Amanda a cloud chaser who was starving for attention.

He believes that she only shared the video when she realised that Jub Jub is more popular than she is.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to Slik Talk's video

@TheGyal_:

"The thing with Slik Talk, he studied law so he was always smart with the delivery of words that could get him sued."

@Mrfriends5:

"He doesn't give a f%&k. He is the type of person that you laugh at for coming at you. Imagen being offended by Slik Talk ay no man."

@CozminoNtsomi:

"I knew Slik Talk is crazy when he said "I streamed it actually, on the most credible streaming platform we have in South Africa...Fakaza"

Cassper Nyovest shines spotlight on abuse amid Jub Jub's serious accusations

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has placed a spotlight on abuse amid serious accusations levelled against Jub Jub. Two of the Uyajola 9/9 presenter's ex-girlfriends have accused him of raping them when they were still young.

Mufasa took to social media to respond to a tweep who asked him if he has abused any of his former baes, including Boity. The Siyathandana hitmaker made it clear that he's against GBV.

Masechaba Ndlovu also accuses Jub Jub of sexual abuse

In related news, Briefly News reported that Masechaba Ndlovu has also taken to social media to accuse Jub Jub of sexually assaulting her when she was still a teenager. The radio host alleged that the Uyajola 9/9 presenter raped her at Mama Jackie's house in Naturena some years backs.

The stunner said she was still a virgin at the time the rapper allegedly forced himself on her. Masechaba was reacting to actress Amanda Du Pont's tweet about her relationship with Jub Jub. Amanda also shared that the star allegedly raped her.

Taking to Twitter, Masechaba said she believes Amanda's story because the same thing apparently happened to her. Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Masechaba's revelations.

Source: Briefly.co.za