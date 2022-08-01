Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo's newly-released track Ikhwela has reportedly been certified gold

The singer dropped the song two months ago but it is on high rotation on radio stations and it is a hit among music streaming platforms

The new music video for the new single was expected to drop on Monday, 1 August, according to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Zandie Khumalo's new track has reached gold status. Ikhwela has been certified gold two months after the singer dropped the single.

Zandie Khumalo’s new single ‘Ikhwela’ has been certified gold. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo's sister took to her Instagram timeline to share a screenshot of entertainment blogger Musa Khawula's post. He said the singer features Xowla on the latest offering that's on high rotation on radio stations across Mzansi. Musa shared that the visuals for the track are set to drop on Monday, 1 August.

Reacting to Musa's post, Zandie thanked her Creator after the single reportedly reached gold, reports ZAlebs. The star's fans took to her comment section to congratulate her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

simphiwemhlongo24_ said:

"Well done, MaKhumalo."

prieskie commented:

"Mina vele it is my favourite tune, its been on my repeat since last week."

xowla_istallion wrote:

"Can't wait for the plaques!!!"

l_am_zaza said:

"A well deserving single. @zandie_khumalo_gumede and @xowla_istallion you did the things on Ikhwela."

latipee wrote:

"Well done Zandi, fly because you're going far."

talitaengelhardt added:

"You outdid yourself hunney!"

Zandie Khumalo opens up about Senzo Meyiwa's death

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zandile Khumalo-Gumede has opened up about the fateful night her sister's baby dad was murdered. Kelly Khumalo's sister gave her first public interview since the trial of Senzo Meyiwa started.

Zandile was in the house with the reality TV star when the Bafana Bafana goalie was fatally shot at their mother's house. The soccer player is Kelly's second baby daddy. No one has been sentenced for his murder even though Kelly, Zandie and a couple of others were present when he was fatally wounded.

Zandile further said that she's the one who sat with the late Orlando Pirates star at the back of the vehicle while on their way to hospital.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News