Hawu: Mzansi Can't Deal with Tiger Brands’ Move to Recall Food Again

South Africans are not happy as they react to an announcement made by Tiger Brands to recall a number of food items from the shelves

Tiger Brands announced that they are recalling canned food items under their famous brand Koo

Many South Africans are calling to the big company to make a proper announcement on television and some have threatened to sue the giant manufacturer

Following the call by Tiger Brands to recall their Koo products from the shelves, many South Africans have reacted with disappointment. Taking a look at social media platforms, South Africans are not happy with the company and expressed their views.

Tiger Brands announced over the weekend that they are recalling 20 million cans of a wide range of veggies due to an extremely small number of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier.

Many Mzansi consumers have decided to vent their anger on social media especially on Twitter. Briefly News looks at the reactions.

South Africans are concerned following the call made by Tiger Brands. Image: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The post reads:

@mathapeloPS said:

"What happens if you already consumed the product.”

@TouristMs said:

"This is misleading..The dates are 1 May 2019, not 2021.”

@Ndifonvega said:

"Thanks to Rupert and Co we are being fed with slow poison. Let them just simply tell us what's the side effect so that we can be ready for the worse.”

@Prole_Librarian said:

“We've already consumed them. Can we sue?”

@laymansAccouint said:

"I noticed a rash on my hand since eating it, what’s the suing rate?”

@Thislschester said:

"Tins from 2019 to May 2021??? How is that possible? A fault on the seamer should have been noted if not that day then the next day at least....Fire the whole quality and seamer department It’s extremely negligent to have such a huge amount affected. Fire the seamer mechanics.”

@Satafrican said:

"So only veg? Does this include baked beans? Or is it only the mix veg?”

@DavidPassword said:

#"TigerBrand Should run a national ad on the national broadcaster and other media houses so that the message can reach majority of the people.”

Source: Briefly.co.za