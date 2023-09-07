A TikTokker shows that they got a faulty Liqui Fruit carton that looked like it was not fit for anyone to drink

The video went viral after other netizens could see that one unlucky person bought a spoilt fruit juice

Many people commented on the video and said that they had seen others who had the same experiences

A video shows a shopper disappointed after buying a food item. Netizens saw that something was terribly wrong with a Liqui Fruit product.

A TikTok shows someone who bought Liqui Fruit and people were disgusted to see it had gone bad. Image: @aleesha_jaftha

The video of the spoiled product received thousands of likes. Many people commented, speculating about what was in the juice.

Fruit juice in TikTok comes out spoiled

@aleesha_jaftha posted a video showing people that they got bad for juice. In the video, the worst range mass is pouring out of the container.

The masses in the juice were so gross that the person filing gagged. Watch the clip below:

TikTok viewers have questions about spoiled Liqui Fruit

Many people expressed how grossed out they way. Other people had wild guesses about what was in the spoiled juice.

The Cape Malay Griller was amused"

"Imagine pouring some Juicie during loadshedding. Game over."

Thutsiiee Sibiya said:

"This was not meant to make me laugh, but when you gagged, lol"

Chandré Ashlyn commented:

"This is not the first time I've seen this. It happened to me when in college. Email them!"

Jazmine wrote:

"This is the second “expired” liqi-fruit juice video I’ve seen, I’m scared to buy it now."

same992 added:

"This video shouldn’t be funny, lol but the commentary."

Kenzie remarked:

"I’ve heard way too many similar stories about Liqui Fruit."

Vushi joked and got over 2 000 likes:

"It’s just oysters and a piece of pad."

Rafeeq petersen was grossed out:

"Why would you say that?"

Supermarket spoiled products leave SA concerned

People are often worried when they see an influx of spa products. Pick 'n Pay has come under fire after some people opened bad products from the shop.

One woman got a carton of eggs, and it was entirely rotten

"Why I moved to Woolies": Lady finds flying bugs in spices, SA grossed out

Briefly News previously reported that a woman was shopping for spices when she picked up a package only to notice something was wrong. The lady made a video at Pick 'n Pay when she noticed that the pack of spices had other live contents.

The video of the woman's discovery received nearly 20 000 likes. Many online users were concerned after seeing the obvious health hazard in the grocery store.

@kellzmthethwa posted a video holding a packet of spices. It was clear in the packet that the were things flying around.

