Nev MacEwan, All Blacks legend and former captain, has died at 91, leaving a lasting legacy in New Zealand rugby

Known for his partnership with Colin Meads, MacEwan was a dominant force for Wellington and the All Blacks throughout the 1950s and 1960s

His career included memorable victories over the Springboks and British & Irish Lions, as well as a pivotal tour in South Africa that shaped both his rugby and personal life

An All Blacks rugby legend and former captain, Nev MacEwan, passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday, 11 March 2026. His passion for rugby began in 1951, when his brother encouraged him to try the sport at the age of 17, although his first loves were sprinting and swimming.

MacEwan became widely known for his iconic partnership with Colin Meads in several All Blacks Tests and was a dominant force for Wellington for more than a dozen years. He played for the Nelson College First XV between 1951 and 1952, helping the team achieve 15 wins and one draw, ultimately winning the “Quad.”

MacEwan joined the All Blacks in 1956 and played until 1962, making 52 appearances, winning 41 of those matches, and scoring nine tries. Wellington, he played 133 games between 1954 and 1967, securing the Ranfurly Shield in 1956, defeating the Springboks in 1965, and overcoming the British & Irish Lions in 1966.

MacEwan's collapses playing against the Springboks

One of the major turning points in his career occurred during the 1961 All Blacks tour of South Africa. MacEwan collapsed during the 11-3 victory against the Springboks in Cape Town. Reflecting on the moment, he said he had been totally exhausted and spent two weeks resting with Basil Kenyon, the convener of the South African selection panel. He admitted that in South Africa, resting often meant drinking, that alcohol was very cheap, and he began drinking heavily.

MacEwan explained that it was easy to get away with, particularly given the rugby culture of the time, and that his drinking problems had started there. He also recalled moving to Wellington in 1953 to attend a teachers’ training college. The following year, he began playing for Wellington, eventually racking up 133 provincial games. He described himself as a big man for his era, standing 192 cm tall and weighing 105 kg, and noted that his physical presence caught the attention of All Blacks selectors in 1956.

MacEwan's tough game against the Springboks

He remembered being selected for the second test of the series against the Springboks at Athletic Park, Wellington. He described it as a very tough introduction to test rugby, saying he played No. 8 and struggled against a Springbok team that “played like thugs,” turning the match into more of a fight than a game of rugby.

MacEwan’s final test, however, ended in disappointment. The All Blacks were edged out 8-3, and teammate Frank McMullen was controversially denied a try after being penalised for a double movement despite reaching the goal line.

MacEwan’s death follows the passing of one of the oldest Springboks, Van Jaarsveldt, in July 2025. The title of the oldest living Springbok now belongs to Frik du Preez, the celebrated former Springbok forward and one of South African rugby’s all-time greats.

