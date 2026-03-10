The South African rugby community has been thrown into mourning once again this year as Charles Kleinbooi passed away at the age of 70 in Gqeberha on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Renowned for his physical presence, technical ability and booming boot, He built a reputation as a determined and highly skilled forward throughout his career.

Born on 31 October 1955 in Schauderville, Gqeberha, Kleinbooi discovered his love for rugby during his primary school years in the 1960s. He later joined St. Mark's RFC in 1964, where he progressed through the club’s ranks and represented it at every level. By 1976, he had cemented his place in the club’s first team, and a year later, he was selected to represent Eastern Province.

A pillar of Eastern Province rugby

Kleinbooi quickly earned admiration within South African rugby circles and became affectionately known as “Berg” by supporters. He enjoyed a long stint with Eastern Province from 1977 until 1990, proudly wearing the province’s iconic red-and-black hooped jersey.

He was appointed captain in 1985 and played a key role in the team’s SA Cup triumph in the early 1980s. Between 1982 and 1987, Kleinbooi was awarded SARU colours, which saw him represent South Africa at an international level.

During his time with Eastern Province, he shared the field with several respected players, including Makhaya Jack, Peter Jooste, Gary Boshoff and Irvin October. Other teammates included Allister Coetzee, Eric Sauls and Zola Yeye.

Following his retirement from the game, Kleinbooi remained closely connected to rugby. He took up the role of Public Relations Officer for both his club and union and later served on the Eastern Province Executive, continuing to contribute to the sport off the field.

His athletic ability was not limited to rugby alone. Kleinbooi also represented Eastern Province in soccer, swimming, water polo and life-saving.

SA Rugby pay tribute to Kleinbooi

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander led the tribute to Kleinbooi in a statement released on their official website, saying his influence on the game would not be forgotten.

“Charles’ contribution to South African rugby, both on and off the field, has left an indelible mark on our sport and our nation and we honour his memory and celebrate the legacy he leaves behind,” Alexander said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, friends and everyone whose lives he touched. May we all find comfort in remembering his passion, dedication and the unity he inspired within the rugby community.”

Rugby fans joined the president in paying tribute to Kleinbooi on social media,

Ronald Palmer

Uncle Charles, you where a real example, a ture gentleman and a Father to us. Till we meet again. Thank you for your service.

Henry Du Toit

Legend. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Mayibuye Moss

Condolences to the family, sport fraternity and friends 🙏

Sheldon Jacobs

Heartfelt condolences to the extended family in the passing of uncle Charlse Kleinbooi may God be with you all in this difficult time of mourning.

Bernice Gallant-Burgers

Sincere condolences to the Kleinbooi and extended family and friends. May God be your source of comfort during this difficult time. May his beautiful, lovable soul rest in eternal peace and rise in glory. 🙏💔

Rozetta Whitting

Condolences to the family, may he RIP 🙏 I was surprised to receive a friend request from him last year. Didn't know that he remembered me. MHSRIEP

Source: Briefly News