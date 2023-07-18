South African doctor Lauren Dickason has finally gone to trial for the murders of her three daughters

Her husband, Graham Dickason, gave testimony via video link because he is in South Africa

The court heard testimony from Dickason, who said his wife had suffered from mental health issues for many years

NEW ZEALAND - The South African doctor who admitted to killing her three daughters shortly after moving to New Zealand has gone on trial.

South African doctor Lauren Dickason is on trial for the murders of her three daughters. Images: @MamelodiBeacon & @naijabombshells

Lauren Dickason's husband, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Graham Dickason, spoke about the day he found his three children strangled by their mother.

Lauren is facing charges for the murders of her daughters, Liané, 6, and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla. The children were found by her husband in 2021.

Graham Dickason says his wife had suffered from mental health issues for a long time

According to TimesLIVE, Dickason told a New Zealand court that in the 15 years, he had been with his, she struggled with her mental health.

Dickason explained that things worsened when she had to undergo multiple rounds of fertility treatment to conceive her children. He added that Lauren needed medication and psychiatric interventions to help her.

The doctor was testifying via video link from South Africa. Dickason said Lauren was not very affectionate with the children and would not pick them up or cuddle them.

He added that in the weeks before the murders, Lauren had become withdrawn and cried a lot. Dickason added that on three occasions, she told him she had thoughts about harming the children.

Lauren Dickason had not been alone with her children in months prior to murder

New Zealand publication, The Press, indicated that the day of the murder was the first time Lauren had been alone with the three children in a long time. The night of the killings, Dickason had gone with colleagues.

The publication notes that Lauren had become frustrated with children because they had started misbehaving and jumping on the couch. She then said to "ease the pressure", she made up a game of "necklaces".

Lauren then placed cable ties around their necks and asphyxiated them, but they did not die. She then smothered the children with their blankets and attempted to kill herself.

Dickason arrived at the house, found his wife in the kitchen, and told him it was too late. He went to the bedroom and found the children. Dickason said he tried to resuscitate the oldest child, but he looked at the twins and knew they were gone.

Netizens weigh in on Lauren Dickason's trial

@DudeAdhd said:

"Lauren Dickason’s husband ignored his wife’s pleas for help and has been blaming/shaming her as a poor mother. Apparently, IVF was involved, and she probably struggled from postpartum depression."

@Dave_Mitche said:

"I feel so sorry for the father who lost his entire family in one night. He must be devastated and traumatized. He moved to New Zealand for a better life and ended up in a nightmare. I hope he can find some peace and healing."

@Lions_whiskers said:

"It's heartbreaking and absolutely shocking. I read some of the details this morning and broke down in tears."

Gauteng father suspected of killing his 3 kids with poisoned energy drinks, 1 child survives, another unharmed

Briefly News previously reported the Gauteng Police has reported that the father of three children who were killed after drinking energy drinks he had given them, was found unconscious at his home in Ratanda, Heidelburg.

Police officers went to his house after his children collapsed and died while at school. He was then rushed to the hospital and is currently being kept under police guard.

Brigadier Brenda Muridili says it is believed that the father poisoned his children, and they are now investigating a case of murder and attempted murder, according to TimesLIVE.

