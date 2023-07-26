A mother who was fed up with her child's outburst decided to isolate her until she calmed down

The beautiful woman's little girl was huffing over not getting chips, and the mom did not have it

She told her daughter to knock on the door once she was calm, and Mzansi loved her grit

A woman devised a great way to stop her child from throwing a tantrum. Image: @thandiwe_masinga

A Johannesburg mother's hack to stop her toddler from throwing a tantrum has Mzansi in stitches.

The woman gave her daughter an intense time-out to cool off from her tantrum, and netizens thanked her for the valuable hack.

A woman comes up with a creative way to cool her toddler down

The beautiful beauty's daughter was willing to cooperate after her mom let her back in the house. @thandiwe_masinga posted her viral hilarious video in which her daughter is sent outside because she was throwing a tantrum after not getting snacks before bedtime. The mother coolly tells her to stand out and come back when she's done crying. A few seconds later, the young girl knocks on the door and tells Mommy that she's stopped crying.

Once inside, the plot took a sudden twist when she reasoned once more for snacks before realizing she's lost the battle.

Children are said to throw tantrums as a power struggle between them and their parents. Parents suggests that aggressive behaviour should be handled immediately. Parents must also refrain from yelling at their kids when they throw tantrums and allow them to be angry. They can also try and distract their children or hug them to calm them down.

Watch the video here:

Netizens impressed with Mommy's temper-tantrum-solving technique

Parents in the comment section had a ball, and we're in stitches because of the toddler's antics and the mom's technique.

Masi thanked her for the plug.

"I like this parenting style when we have tantrums. Thank you for teaching us."

Nhlanhla Khorombi commented:

"I love the fact that she understood the assignment."

Mo Sheri said:

"It's not effective to cry without an audience."

Thobile Msimang also thanked her.

"I should try this one. Thanks, Mommy."

Vanessa Tisane pointed out:

"Bathong, we need therapy. Toddlers are hectic."

