A little boy did not act very kindly when he opened a Christmas gift and it was clothing

While the child’s behavior was unsettling, his laughing parents got peoples’ blood boiling

Mzansi citizens made it clear that ungrateful behavior would never fly in their homes

Mzansi citizens were horrified to see a boy crying because he got cloths for Christmas. This type of behavior wouldn’t fly in most South African homes!

One little boys reaction to clothes for Christmas had Mzansi parents sweating. Image: TikTok / Miguel Alicea

Most parents raise their kids to be grateful for what they have and teach them that there are children out there with nothing. But this family hasn’t seemed to raise their babes this way.

TikTok user Miguel Alicea shared a clip showing a little boy throwing a tantrum because he got clothes for Christmas. While his behavior is eye opening, it is the parents laughing in the background that was the real shocker!

The people of Mzansi get heated after watching the video

This behavior would never fly in these Mzansi homes. The parents laughing had many people fuming as they clearly do not care about their son’s horrific behavior – makes sense why the kid reacted the way that he did.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Jessica Fey said:

“Wouldn’t get a single other present at my house.”

@Zoom said:

“Yer done… In your room you go.”

@Patrick Burke said:

“My mom would have taken everything to the Toys for Tots donations.”

@Tammie said:

“I remember that feeling however I somehow knew NOT to act like that.”

@Barbara Maples690 said:

“I would take him to the homeless shelter and make him give a child there a gift.”

@Jacquie said:

“Omg. Parents are laughing. Never ever would I tolerate that.”

