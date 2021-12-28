No Curfew on New Year’s Eve Says DA’s John Steenhuisen and Hospitality Sector

The Hospitality Leadership group has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the 12 pm curfew before New Year's Eve

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen also called on Ramaphosa to end the curfew before the end of the year

They both say that the curfew does not serve its intended purpose of curbing the spread of Covid-19

JOHANNESBURG - Different groups have called for the government to lift the 12 pm curfew before New Year's Eve to allow people to celebrate.

One of the petitions come from the Hospitality Leadership group, which represents the South African hospitality sector, who say that President Cyril Ramaphosa should remove the curfew on New Year's Eve.

The group added that the curfew does not serve a purpose, as it does not curb the spread of Covid-19 and has caused many businesses in the hospitality sector to suffer major financial losses, News24 reports.

John Steenhuisen has called for President Ramaphosa to end the curfew. Image: Lulama Zenzile/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

John Steenhuisen says no more curfew

John Steenhuisen, the federal leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), has publicly called for Ramaphosa to end the curfew. According to EWN, the DA never endorsed the curfew as they believe it is an irrational restriction.

Steenhuisen justified his argument by saying that South Africa's Covid-19 hospitalisation rates are relatively low and vaccines offer effective protection from the coronavirus. He added that people have the opportunity to protect themselves by getting vaccinated.

The DA federal leader said that if Ramaphosa lifted the curfew it would improve the economy and allow the hospitality sector to recover from financial losses incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Africans react to curfew petitions

@spoon369 said:

"Agreed, if someone can please explain in plain English why there is a curfew in the first place."

@KKook1321 believes:

"This is funny, we don’t need anyone’s permission to live our lives, government can’t control people anymore they just do what they want anyways."

@DanSing1971 asked:

"They can’t arrest all of us. What they gonna do if everyone just does as they please?"

@mezzmary shared:

"Curfew and this state of disaster story should just end already. It's pointless."

@Wrath_of_Mikey remarked:

"I like the quiet roads after curfew."

Bheki Cele plans to enforce curfew on New Year's Eve, issues drinking warning

Speaking of curfew on New Year's Eve, Briefly News previously reported that Bheki Cele, the police minister, has threatened those who wish to party all night on New Year's Eve by saying that the South African Police Service (SAPS) will enforce the 12 pm curfew.

Cele said that one measure that may be taken to punish those who disobey the curfew is that the police will confiscate alcohol, as they believe people will not want to carry on partying without booze.

“There is no gqom after midnight. When you go around and hear noise, gqom and people singing, you get there and remind them the time has come to close down those things,” Cele said.

