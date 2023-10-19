TikTok video features a little child's comical encounter with oversized high heels as they try to escape

The video shows a young child wearing black high heels, trying to get out of the gate, but the shoes stop them

The video prompts laughter and nostalgia from Mzansi's viewers as they remember the time they did the same

A video showing a toddler in heels has left Mzansi in fits of laughter. Nothing like a good walk down memory lane thanks to an adorable child.

Source: TikTok

The video resonated with viewers on multiple levels. On one hand, it was a source of simple, unadulterated laughter, as the toddler's attempt to conquer the oversized heels was both funny and heartwarming. On the other hand, it evoked a sense of nostalgia, transporting many back to the carefree days of childhood when dressing up in your parents' clothes was the ultimate adventure.

Toddler wearing heels goes viral

The viral video, shared by user @maboy1965, stars an adorable little child who hilariously ran out of the gate wearing oversized black high heels, narrowly avoiding an ankle roll.

The TikTok video opens with the toddler, clad in playful innocence, stumbling and wobbling as they attempt to walk in their mom's high-heeled shoes. The oversized shoes make for an amusing spectacle, and the child's valiant effort to stay upright brings forth peals of laughter.

Take a look:

Mzansi reminisces on their childhood

As Mzansi viewers watched the child's endearing struggle, many were reminded of their own childhood antics. A common theme emerged in the comments section: the shared experience of trying on their parents' shoes, often with comedic results. It was a nostalgic trip down memory lane for many, and the comment section was filled with anecdotes of similar shoe-related adventures.

Read some comments below:

@Choooht34:

"I did the same thing when I was little! This video is pure gold."

@LaTherapy:

"The determination on that child's face is priceless. Thanks for the laughs!"

@MzansiAmber:

"Childhood fun in a nutshell! We've all been there."

@User33819:

"This is why TikTok is the best – bringing joy and nostalgia to our lives!"

