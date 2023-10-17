A video of a loving father being affectionate with his two children gave people the feels on TikTok

The kids are seen in the clip competing to have the last hug and kiss from their dad at their preschool

Netizens appreciated seeing the wholesome footage of the adorable children in raincoats experiencing the love of their father

A video of a father dropping his kids off at school became a viral sensation. Image: @adiatoke

A heartwarming video of a dad showing love to his two children tugged at the heartstrings of TikTok users.

The clip captures a cute moment when the kids are trying to outdo each other for the final hug and kiss as their dad drops them off at preschool.

Father's adorable affection

People on the internet loved this sweet footage posted by @adiatoke. The kiddos looked cute in their blue and pink raincoats and rainboots while they basked in their father's affection.

It was a welcome sight, especially in a world where many families are fractured, and kids often grow up without their dads around.

Father and kids video goes viral

The video amassed an amazing 1.1 million views, proving that we all appreciate a dose of love and cuteness on our screens.

Sibling rivalry warms hearts

Some viewers even shared their childhood struggles, admitting they missed out on the warm embrace of their parents.

@nachiess posted:

"What I never had from mom and dad. Not even a hug. I would definitely do better when I become a father."

@faddymatovu stated:

"We breaking the generational curses."

@digital_safo commented:

"The mom looking at them like, after everything I did in 9 months."

@shevonsibanda wrote:

"She dearly believes in dad, that second kiss and hug."

@marriageaffairs said:

"Ncoh, the girl. but mommy had no time for all this emotional drama and just left them."

@hopeskitchen8 commented:

"That just shows that dad is very present in their lives. My girls are like this with their dad."

@kemi_abiodun added:

"My children will experience a good dad as I never had oneI will wait till the day I find them a good father."

@328snf posted:

"Big up to all the gents who are there for their families. You don’t need to have millions. You just need to be present. "

