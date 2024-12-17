Severe thunderstorms have been forecast for many municipal districts in KwaZulu-Natal

The weather service warned residents that the storm could cause damage and localised flooding

A fire warning has been issued for the Limpopo Valley due to the extremely high temperatures

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been put on high alert for severe thunderstorms in the province.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has predicted that the province will experience devastating storms on Tuesday, 17 December.

Rainfall is also forecast for the central and eastern regions of the country.

Severe thunderstorms for KZN towns

SAWS stated that the province will experience severe thunderstorms between 3 pm and midnight.

SAWS warned that infrastructure, settlements, vehicles, and livestock could be damaged locally. A devastating storm on 3 November in the province also caused serious damage, with Pietermaritzburg being hardest hit.

They also warned that residents could suffer localised injuries or death life due to lightning strikes.

Residents should also note that municipal and other essential services could be disrupted, and flooding is a threat.

Large parts of the province are forecast to be the hardest hit during the storm, with numerous districts affected.

These include the Amajuba, uThukela, uMkhanyakude, Zululand, uMzinyathi, and iLembe District Municipalities.

The province is no stranger to summer storms, and the weather service often warns residents of severe weather conditions. On 16 November, SAWS warned of hail and severe thunderstorms for some parts of the province.

Rainfall forecast for other parts of SA

The weather forecast also predicts isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms across the central and eastern regions of the country. Rainfall is expected from Tuesday, 17 December, until Thursday, 19 December.

Fire warnings were also issued

While the weather service has warned of rains, parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the KZN coast can expect extreme heat.

SAWS also warned of high fire danger over the Limpopo Valley and urged communities to take precautions to prevent wildfires.

South Africans rejoice for the rainfall

In a related article, Briefly News reported how South Africans were thrilled at a recent forecast of rain.

Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State, the Western Cape and KZN were all forecast to receive rain on 15 December.

South Africans welcomed the rain, saying it would provide respite from the country's hot weather.

