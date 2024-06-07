Many South Africans said the man who was sentenced to three life terms for murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana should face a tougher sentence

Luyanda Botha is on trial for allegedly trying to force himself on a 21-year-old nursing student at a college in Athlone in 2014

Botha previously appeared on 10 May 2024 and his case was postponed until 7 June so that the state could continue with the witness testimony

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered court proceedings and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Netizens are calling for harsher punishment for Luyanda Botha, who was was convicted for Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images and Alan Eason/Sowetan/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Many social media users have called for harsher punishment for the man convicted of the 2019 rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Uyinene Mrwetyana’s killer in court for attempted rape

Luyanda Botha appeared for attempted rape at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on 7 June 2024. He was accused of attempting to rape a 21-year-old nursing student at a college in Athlone in 2014. The state reportedly said Botha found the victim taking a bath at the nursing college and attempted to rape her. According to EWN, the woman fought Botha off and he was later arrested.

According to SABC News, Botha appeared in court on 10 May 2024, and his case was postponed until 7 June 2024 so that the state could continue with the testimony of one of its witnesses.

Botha is currently behind bars after being sentenced three life terms for Mrwetyana’s murder, whom he killed when she went to collect her mail at the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont.

South Africans call for harsher punishment

Many social media users who reacted to Botha’s court appearance called for the return of tougher penalties such as capital punishment.

@Mkho_Bandla exclaimed:

“They must make sure he rots in jail. Literally!”

@7510bossi added:

“Death penalty for this cruel man.”

@chrisfvz suggested:

“Castration is the answer.”

@nmsblank said:

“Hang him.”

@KookyKhanyi commented:

“Had this been dealt with in the 5 YEARS since his attempted assault happened, our friend would still be here.”

Netizens demand tougher punishment for convicted serial rapist

Briefly News previously reported that convicted rapist Given Mnisi was handed five life sentences by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela.

Mnisi was found guilty of raping young women aged between 13 and 20 in Nkomazi area from 2020 to 2015.

Many social media users felt that Mnisi’s judgement was inadequate and that harsher measures must be taken against serial rapists.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News