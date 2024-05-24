Luyanda Botha, serving life for the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, appeared in court for a 2014 attempted rape charge

Gender-based violence activist Thandiwe Mokoena criticized the justice system for its failure to address Botha's earlier crimes, which might have prevented Mrwetyana's death

The case continues on 7 June, highlighting systemic issues in prosecuting sexual violence

Luyanda Botha, serving life for the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, has appeared in court again for a 2014 attempted rape charge. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images/ Twitter/@UyineneMrwetya1

Luyanda Botha, currently serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, appeared in court to face an attempted rape charge dating back to June 2014.

Botha, whose heinous crimes against Mrwetyana in 2019 triggered a wave of protests across South Africa against gender-based violence, is now accused of attempting to rape a woman at a nursing college in Athlone.

According to the State's allegations, Botha encountered the victim while she was taking a bath at the institution.

Despite his efforts, the woman resisted his advances, leading to his arrest.

GBV advocate blames SA justice system

Speaking on the issue, gender-based violence activist Thandiwe Mokoena expressed her frustration and disappointment with the justice system.

"The fact that Luyanda Botha was able to commit such a brutal act against Uyinene Mrwetyana in 2019, despite his earlier attempt in 2014, is a glaring example of how our justice system has failed to protect women.

"If his previous crimes had been adequately addressed, Uyinene might still be with us today. It's a tragic reminder that we need comprehensive reforms to ensure that perpetrators of sexual violence are held accountable promptly and effectively."

Mzansi agrees with Mokoena

South Africans agreed with Mokoena, noted that the justice system has failed Mrwetyana, and expressed anger at both the Botha and law enforcement.

@MrsMusk__ said:

"If appropriate justice had occurred in 2014 Nene would still be here. Just unalive this thing."

@shaz_bantuza commented:

"Death penalty must be brought back. Aowa things are extremely out of hand."

@MrGoodwingz noted:

"Eish, she probably would be graduating by now."

@sepitlaoptom added:

"Uyinene's family should sue SAPS... if they arrested this rapist in 2014, he wouldn't have worked at the post office because of his criminal record, and Uyinene would still have been alive. Civil suit, illegals are being compensated for wrongful arrest in SA."

A woman at a nursing college gives testimony

The complainant has already provided her testimony, recounting the traumatic incident and the subsequent impact on her life.

The court is set to hear from an additional witness when the case resumes on 7 June.

This recent development has brought renewed attention to Botha’s criminal history, painting a disturbing picture of his pattern of violence against women.

The fact that this incident occurred five years before Mrwetyana's murder raises questions about how Botha managed to evade severe legal consequences for so long.

Uyinene's brutal murder

Uyinene Mrwetyana, a 19-year-old University of Cape Town student, was brutally raped and murdered by Botha, a post office employee, when she visited the Clareinch Post Office to collect a parcel in August 2019.

Her death sparked widespread outrage and ignited nationwide protests, highlighting the pervasive issue of gender-based violence in South Africa.

Botha’s trial for the 2014 attempted rape underscores the justice system’s ongoing efforts to hold him accountable for his past actions.

The case's progression will be closely watched, as it not only seeks justice for the 2014 victim but also serves as a critical reflection on the systemic issues surrounding the prosecution and prevention of sexual violence in the country.

SA remembers Uyinene Mrwetyana two years after her murder

Previously, Briefly News reported that two years after her passing, Uyinene Mrwetyana's short life and legacy continue to impact the world.

The 19-year-old was murdered after being lured to an empty post office by postal worker Botha.

Mrwetyana is being celebrated on the 2nd anniversary of her passing.

Friends and family have described Uyinene as a bubbly spirit who undoubtedly was the life of any gathering. The 19-year-old UCT film student had big plans for her life, but they were unexpectedly cut short on 24 August 2019.

