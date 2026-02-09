Armindo Joaquim Pacula has made his second appearance before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock

Pacula was the second person arrested in connection with the murder of the popular radio and television show host, after Victor Majola was nabbed

The Mozambican national's lawyer said his client was requesting a transfer from Sun City Prison, because he was afraid his life was in danger

GAUTENG - Armindo Joaquim Pacula has abandoned his bail application.

Pacula, a 25-year-old Mozambican national, was the second suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock. Stock, a popular radio and television show host, was gunned down on 16 December 2025 in the Johannesburg Central Business District.

He was busy with inspections at the Zambezi Building, which had reportedly been hijacked, when he was approached by an armed man who shot him dead. Police believe Pacula was the gunman.

Pacula is considering a plea deal

During a brief appearance on 9 February 2026 before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, Pacula’s lawyer informed the court that his client was abandoning his bail application.

He also said that there was the possibility of a plea deal in the matter, adding that they had yet to see the docket, so they could not say what he would be pleading to.

Pacula requests to be transferred to another prison

Pacula’s lawyers also requested that he be transferred from the Johannesburg Correctional Services, also known as Sun City Prison, because he was afraid his life was in danger.

The lawyer stated that one of Pacula’s friends was murdered in prison, and he was afraid he would be next. The State confirmed that arrangements were made to ensure he was transferred to Modderbee Correctional Centre in Benoni instead.

The matter was then remanded to 11 February 2026, so Pacula could appear alongside Victor Majola. Majola, a 44-year-old South African national, was first arrested for the murder.

