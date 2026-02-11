A Khayelitsha mother seeks justice for her twins allegedly abused by a known minor

The detective handling the case has allegedly not updated the family for over four weeks

The incident reportedly occurred while the mother was at home, leading to immediate police involvement

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A mother of seven-year-old twins from Khayelitsha is speaking out. Image: Dima Berlin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, KHAYELITSHA – A Khayelitsha mother said she is still waiting for justice after her seven-year-old twins were allegedly sexually abused by a minor known to the family.

Children too traumatised to speak

The mother, who requested anonymity, claimed the detective handling the case has not taken statements from the children and has failed to provide updates for more than four weeks. The second court appearance is scheduled for 13 February 2026 at the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court. She said her last contact with the detective was on 3 January 2026, when he told her he was on his way to interview the twins. He never arrived, she said. The case was initially opened using her statement because the children were too traumatised to speak.

The mother said she is deeply concerned about the progress of the investigation and the whereabouts of the suspect, who is reportedly in Worcester. She added that the detective has not confirmed whether the suspect is being monitored. She described further difficulties in reporting the matter. When they first went to Harare police station, officers redirected them to Makhaza police station due to jurisdiction. She said the family has not been provided with a case number, even though the suspect appeared in court on 6 January 2026.

The incident allegedly occurred while the mother was at home with her partner and infant child. Image: Dima Berlin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Caught the suspect abusing her daughter

Recounting the alleged assault, the mother said it occurred while she was at home with her partner and infant child. Her son ran into the bedroom claiming the suspect had raped him. When she went to investigate, she allegedly caught the suspect abusing her daughter. The family immediately took the minor to the police station to open a case.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg told IOL that the complainant should make an appointment with the station commander at Harare police station to raise concerns about the investigation. He confirmed that the complainant has been notified of the upcoming court date and the current status of the case.

Authorities investigate 19-year-old Western Cape man in severe animal cruelty case

Briefly News also reported that the Wellington SPCA expressed shock and concern after a young adult man allegedly raped a pregnant dog, which died a few days later.

A video of the alleged act circulated online and now forms part of a joint investigation by the SPCA and police. Authorities have not confirmed when the incident recorded in the video took place. Wellington police station commander Colonel Johan Barkhuizen confirmed that the dog’s owner opened a case and that police are investigating.

Source: Briefly News