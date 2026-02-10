Police are investigating a suspected double suicide in Newcastle after two men and their three dogs were found dead in a car on 9 February 2026

Reports say the vehicle was discovered idling with a pipe running from the exhaust into the interior, pointing to carbon-monoxide poisoning

An inquest docket has been opened, with post-mortem and toxicology tests to determine the exact cause of death

Newcastle SAPS found two men deceased in their car, along with their three dogs. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NEWCASTLE- Police are investigating a suspected double suicide in Newcastle after two men and their dogs were discovered dead in a car on 9 February 2026, following a farewell message sent to a family member.

Newcastle SAPS spokesperson Lizzy Arumugam said officers were alerted after one of the deceased's brother-in-law received a WhatsApp message from the couple earlier in the day. In the message, the men expressed love for their family member, apologised for their intended actions and indicated that their dogs were with them. They also mentioned that the house keys would be left on the roof of the car.

When the relative arrived at their home, he discovered the men unresponsive inside the car and contacted emergency services. Paramedics declared both men dead at the scene, while the three dogs were found deceased in the boot.

Police open an inquest docket

Police confirmed that the circumstances suggested carbon monoxide poisoning as the car was idling and they found a pipe running from the exhaust into the car.Although no signs of foul play were detected, an inquest docket has been opened, as required by South African law whenever deaths occur under unusual or non-natural circumstances.

“At this stage there is no evidence of coercion, third party involvement or external pressure,” she said,

She further added that no suspects are being sought.

The inquest process will include post-mortem and toxicology examinations to formally determine the cause of death and to rule out any contributing factors. Once all reports are complete, the findings will be submitted to a magistrate for a final ruling.

Two police officers killed in murder-suicide

In a related incident, two South African Police Service (SAPS) officers were killed in an apparent murder–suicide at the Ritavi Police Station in Limpopo when a 40-year-old sergeant allegedly shot and fatally wounded a 31-year-old constable before turning the firearm on himself, authorities said. The incident unfolded after the couple had been involved in a domestic dispute late, on Sunday, prompting the constable to seek assistance from colleagues who took her to the station for safety, but the sergeant returned later and opened fire.

Murder-Suicide in Orania

A tragic murder-suicide stunned the small Northern Cape town of Orania after a 47-year-old man fatally shot his estranged wife and then took his own life in front of their 12-year-old daughter, police said, leaving the child orphaned just days before her birthday. Residents of the self-governed Afrikaner community expressed shock and rallied to support the girl, who survived the attack as authorities from nearby Hopeville investigate the case.

Newcastle SAPS have opened an inquest even though foul play has been ruled out. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that South African National Defence Force member stationed at the Macadamia Military Base near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga stabbed two colleagues, killing one and seriously injuring another, before taking his own life. The violent incident unfolded inside the base and prompted an immediate lockdown as military police and emergency services rushed to the scene.

Disclaimer: If anyone needs help or mental support, contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG)on 011 234 4837 and on their Suicide Crisis Helpline at 0800 567 567. Lifeline offers round-the-clock confidential counselling on 0861 322 322.

Source: Briefly News