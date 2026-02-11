Ensure Security Services condemned officers filmed assaulting an alleged homeless man in Durban

The company launched an internal investigation and placed the involved officers on precautionary suspension

Preliminary findings indicated that the alleged victim was linked to a broader criminal syndicate

KWAZULU-NATAL, DURBAN - Ensure Security Services has strongly condemned the conduct of its officers who were filmed allegedly assaulting a homeless man in Durban.

Launched a full internal investigation

In a statement on Tuesday, 11 February 2026, the company condemned the officers' actions as completely unacceptable, saying they violated its professional standards and core values. It emphasised zero tolerance for behaviour that threatens the safety, dignity, or rights of the public. The company said it only became aware of the video earlier that day and immediately launched a full internal investigation.

According to IOL, the Denis Hurley Centre's director said the incident occurred outside the Embassy Building in Durban CBD before Christmas. The centre reported that the man was last seen being taken away by Ensure officers in a vehicle after the assault. Ensure confirmed that all officers involved have been placed on precautionary suspension while the investigation continues. The company also said it has formally reported the matter to the South African Police Service and pledged full cooperation with authorities.

Acted without instruction or approval

Ensure Security Services said its initial investigation indicates the man was not an innocent homeless person but a well-known criminal, reportedly involved in a syndicate dealing in vehicle parts and copper theft in Durban. The company stated that the suspect was already in the custody of members of the public when officers arrived. After being apprehended, he allegedly led them to the suspected buyer and leader of the syndicate, who was also arrested. Both individuals were handed over to the South African Police Service for processing.

Ensure Security Services said the video was shared recklessly and without context, which unfairly cast the entire organisation in a negative light due to the unauthorised actions of a few staff members. The company confirmed its legal team is now managing the case and will provide updates as the investigation continues. It also expressed frustration that the Denis Hurley Centre posted the footage online before giving them a chance to investigate internally.

