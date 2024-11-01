Mihlali Ndamase’s Halloween Look Raises Eyebrows on Social Media: “We Like Forcing Things”
- Mihlali Ndamase also joined other global celebrities in celebrating Halloween on Thursday, 31 October 2024
- The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted pictures of Mihlali's Halloween look
- The pictures raised many eyebrows among netizens as some questioned when SA stars started celebrating Halloween
It's safe to say that there is nothing Mihlali Ndamase can't do as she recently joined a trend on social media.
Mihlali Ndamase's Halloween look trends on X
The South African influencer and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase once again trended on social media after she and Sithelo were called out by netizens for promoting forex when they don't even trade.
Recently, the star joined the fun and shared snaps of her in her Halloween look. The pictures were posted by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page and captioned:
"Mihlali Ndamase for 2024 Halloween."
See the post below:
Mihlali's look raises eyebrows
Shortly after the pictures were shared on social media, many netizens questioned when Mzansi stars started celebrating Halloween. See some of the comments below:
@BeardedPriest1 said:
"We like forcing things. Halloween in South Africa?"
@ThaboCollin4 questioned:
"When did we start celebrating Halloween in South Africa?"
@iamRTI wrote:
"Mihlali is really beautiful but the problem is she is naughty."
@daivymag replied:
"Halloween is supposed to be scary nyana....This is not our thing."
@julius70979 asked:
"So there's Halloween in South Africa, or I'm living in a wrong country?"
@BanelelN mentioned:
"I had no idea we celebrated Halloween in South Africa. Soon it will be Thanksgiving."
@NdinguGigi shared:
"We now celebrate Halloween eSouthy? Ok"
@NyaababemaiNash wrote:
"When did Africans start celebrating Halloween? I'm so behind mos."
