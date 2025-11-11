Meet Tee Grizzley's wife, My'Eisha, mom to their two sons

My’Eisha became Tee Grizzley’s wife in 2023, though they had a child before then. The couple often shares moments from their marriage on social media. From his time in prison to becoming a husband and father, Tee Grizzley credits his wife for much of his success. My’Eisha praised her husband and once said:

I fell in love with an Aries.

Key takeaways

My’Eisha Agnew is a social media influencer , YouTuber, model, and rapper, alongside being a wife and mother.

, YouTuber, model, and rapper, alongside being a wife and mother. Her YouTube page, The Grizzlies, features videos of her family life, especially her son Terry Wallace III.

My’Eisha and Tee Grizzley wed on June 4, 2023.

Profile summary

Tee Grizzley’s wife is My’Eisha Agnew

The name of Tee Grizzley's wife is My’Eisha Agnew. They started dating around 2019, but Terry proposed in January 2022, and she accepted. On the podcast Way Up With Angela Yee, Terry explained that he knew he had met his future wife in My’Eisha. He said:

I knew she was the one cos I had met so many who were not the one. You gonna know. It’s so many that you know that it's not the one for sure. But ultimately, 80 per cent of you stepping into this, you've got to be the one. You've got to want to do it.

He continued:

You can have a perfect woman and still not want to marry her and not start a family with her, or do what you need to do by her because you're not there. But you've got to be there as a man somehow, you've got to want that.

Tee Grizzley wedded My’Eisha in 2023

According to an Instagram post, My’Eisha and Terry married on June 4, 2023. The post showed Tee in a white jacket and black trousers, while My’Eisha wore a white gown.

Before they married, Tee revealed in a podcast that he decided to take their relationship seriously after My’Eisha said she wanted more commitment.

Her husband comes from a rough background

Tee Grizzley grew up in a family affected by violence, imprisonment, and poverty. His grandmother raised him since his parents were always in and out of prison.

Grizzley’s father passed away in 2012, while his mother was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2020. When Complex asked about his upbringing and how he got his life together through music, he said:

In high school and middle school, my household was crazy. Abusive, a lot of drug dealing, drug addicts running in and outta the house. Everyone around me was smoking and drinking young. But I stayed sober, I stayed getting 4.0s in school, so I could make it to college.

My’Eisha’s husband went from prison to big city rapper

As published in Rolling Stone, Tee Grizzley followed in his parents’ criminal footsteps. He robbed other students in college and got caught, but he ran away before he could be sentenced. He was re-arrested at his new location for attempting to rob a jewellery store.

Terry was sentenced in 2015 to about 18 months to 15 years, but he got out on parole in 2016. According to XXL, he had been rapping before imprisonment, but took it seriously in prison. Inspired by artists like Drake and Meek Mill, he began writing songs and released his debut mixtape after leaving prison.

Sanchez released his first single First Day Out in November 2016 and gained large traction on YouTube. Four albums later, and in 2015, he is one of the most respected and richest rappers in America.

She runs a YouTube account, The Grizzleys

Tee’s girlfriend runs a YouTube page, The Grizzlies, documenting her family's love. The page now has over 50,000 subscribers, 33 videos, and almost two million views.

Some of My’Eisha and Terry’s wedding clips are on the page, as well as information about Tee’s upcoming projects. The channel also includes family vacations and birthday celebrations for their son.

My’Eisha got a surprise G-Wagon from her husband

Tee Grizzley surprised his wife with a new G-Wagon at the gender reveal of their latest child. A video on My Husband is My Best Friend showed the garage opening to blue lighting and "IT’S A BOY." The video slowly moved away from the gender reveal to the luxury car.

She has two sons

The union of My’Eisha and Tee Grizzley has two children. The first, Terry Wallace III, was born in 2021, while the second of Tee Grizzley’s kids was born in 2025. My’Eisha shared several photos of her second pregnancy on Instagram.

Frequently asked questions

Does Tee Grizzley have kids? The rapper has one son, Terry Wallace III, born in February 2021.

The rapper has one son, Terry Wallace III, born in February 2021. Does Tee Grizzley believe in God? Terry says he follows the Christian faith, but also respects how Muslims live with discipline.

Terry says he follows the Christian faith, but also respects how Muslims live with discipline. Why did Tee Grizzley’s mom go to jail? Latoya Perry reportedly got a 20-year sentence for distributing illegal substances.

Latoya Perry reportedly got a 20-year sentence for distributing illegal substances. Is Tee Grizzley sober? Terry avoids hard drinks due to negative experiences growing up.

Conclusion

The relationship between Tee Grizzley and his wife, My'Eisha, reflects a significant chapter in the rapper’s personal growth. After overcoming a difficult upbringing and time in prison, he credits his family for helping him stay focused. My'Eisha runs her own online platforms, and together they are raising their two sons.

