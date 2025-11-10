BMF real members vs TV characters: Who is who in real life?

BMF's real members, Demetrius Flenory and Terry Lee, came up from the streets of Detroit to form one of America's most influential substance cartels. Their lives are portrayed in the BMF series, whose storyline was confirmed as "90 per cent true" by Lil Meech in a 2024 chat with Revolt.

The show is not entirely truthful because it might incriminate some individuals. However, for the most part, it narrates events as they actually occurred in real life.

Lil Meech at the 2024 exclusive screening of BMF (L). Big Meech at a Private Residence in Miami in 2024 (R). Photo: Paras Griffin, Thaddaeus McAdams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Brothers Demetrius and Terry formed the Black Mafia Family money laundering organisation in 1985.

money laundering organisation in 1985. In 2008, they were sentenced to 30 years in prison each for running the substance-trafficking ring.

for running the substance-trafficking ring. Demetrius Flenory's biological son, Demetrius Flenory Jr. , portrayed his father in the BMF series.

biological son, , in the series. The Black Mafia Family series was cancelled in October 2025 after four seasons.

BMF real members versus their on-screen counterparts

BMF depicts Demetrius' charismatic leadership and Terry's business acumen. Their family loyalty is the glue that keeps them together until their estrangement lead to their downfall

The series revolves around themes of love, betrayal, and thug capitalism in the pursuit of the American Dream. Here is who portrayed who in BMF.

Demetrius “Big Meech’’ Flenory

Demetrius Flenory Sr. (L). Demetrius Flenory Jr. at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2022 (R). Photo: @realbigmeechmom on Instagram, Gilbert Flores via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. made his acting debut as his dad in BMF. He portrayed how the substance kingpin started selling in high school in the late 1980s.

By 2000, Big Meech and his brother had direct links to Mexican cartels and were one of the most notable crime families in America. During a 2024 interview with Two Bees Entertainment, Lil Meech shared his dad's sentiments about the series, saying:

My father loves the way my castmates and I portray the characters. He is happy that the world finally gets to know his story.

Terry “Southwest Tee’’ Flenory

Terry Flenory at Emagine Royal Oak in 2022 (L). Da'Vinchi at the Peacock Theater in 2025 (R). Photo: Aaron J. Thornton, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Around 2003, Big Meech and his younger brother, Terry, fell out and hardly spoke to each other. Concerned about the attention the former's excessive partying brought to the organisation, the latter moved his operations to Los Angeles.

The pair was convicted based on evidence the DEA collected from Terry's wiretapped conversations. Haitian-American actor Da'Vinchi starred as Terry in the series. During a one-on-one with News 12 in 2025, he spoke about the role, revealing:

Most actors dream about portraying a real-life character. It is an honour and a privilege for me to be a member of the BMF fraternity.

Is Terry Flenory still alive?

On 5 May 2020, Terry was granted compassionate release to home confinement due to his deteriorating health.

This was also the Federal Bureau of Prisons' effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in prisons. As of 5 November 2025, he is alive but has survived several shooting attacks in the past.

Charles Flenory

Charles Flenory (L). Russell Hornsby at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2025 (R). Photo: @BlackMafiaFamily.BMF on Facebook, JC Olivera via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hollywood star Russell Hornsby portrays Terry and Demetrius' dad, Charles Flenory, in the series. A musician, Flenory played guitar for the House of God, Keith Dominion in Detroit.

He wrote the 1997 Campbell Brothers hit single Jump for Joy. In 2021, Russell told Digital Spy about his on-screen character:

Charles is a hardworking, talented musician with a deep faith in God.

In real life, Charles passed away on 8 July 2017, at the age of 69.

Lucille Flenory

Lucille Flenory at the 2024 BMF watch party (L). Michole Briana White at the 2025 BET Awards (R). Photo: Nykieria Chaney, Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Michole Briana White plays Charles' wife and the brother's mother in BMF. A devout Christian, she does everything in her power to protect her marriage and children.

In real life, Lucille is active on social media, where she frequently promotes the Starz series and celebrates the birthdays of her children and grandchildren.

Nicole Flenory

Laila Pruitt at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in 2024 (L). Nicole, Terry and Lucille Flenory (L-R) at the Emagine Royal Oak (R). Photo: Marcus Ingram, Aaron Thornton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Budding actress Laila Pruitt portrays Big Meech and Terry's younger sister, Nicole Flenory. She is the only daughter of Lucille and Charles. In reality, Nicole was never involved in her brothers' criminal activities due to her strong Christian values.

An interior designer, she is married to Steele, with whom she shares two sons (Dillan and Demetrius).

FAQs

Created by Randy Huggins, BMF premiered on Starz on 26 September 2021. Below are some frequently asked questions about the series and its on-screen and real characters:

Has Big Meech been freed?

Demetrius Flenory was transferred to community confinement on 15 October 2024, after serving nearly 20 years of his 30-year sentence, which a judge had reduced. While his official release date is scheduled for 27 January 2026, he will serve five years of supervised release afterwards.

Who did Terry Flenory have a baby with?

Terry has two children with different mothers. His son, Terry Flenory Jr., was born from his relationship with Lawanda Roosevelt.

The mother of his daughter, Alexis Major Flenory, is Rhonda Major. Terry once dated Tonesa Welch, but their relationship ended after she was also incarcerated for her involvement in BMF's illegal activities. She was released in 2012.

Is Lamar from BMF based on a real person?

Eric Kofi-Abrefa portrayed Big Meech's rival, Lamar Silas. The character is loosely based on real-life Ladon "Beast" Simon, a substance dealer who had a feud with the Flenory brothers. However, some fictional elements were added to the show for entertainment purposes.

How rich is Big Meech?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Demetrius has an estimated net worth of $500,000. At his peak, his net worth was around $100 million. He amassed this wealth as the co-founder of the Black Mafia Family, an organisation that allegedly generated over $270 million during its operations.

Wrapping up

The reactions of BMF real members to their characters in the show have been mixed, with some expressing contentment and others voicing disappointment. The Flenory brothers, Demetrius and Terry, were portrayed by actors Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Da'Vinchi, respectively.

Briefly published lesser-known facts about Southwest Tee. The Flenory brothers formed the Black Mafia Family organisation, which was one of the most notorious narcotics networks operating between Mexico and the US.

Terry managed the Los Angeles hub, receiving incoming shipments from Mexico, while Big Meech handled the Atlanta hub, which focused on distribution activities.

