Jeff Brown predicts that governments worldwide will soon get into a fierce financial battle with Facebook. He claims that Mark Zuckerberg will shock the world when he is done with his cryptocurrency plans. What is Jeff Brown's net worth and who is he?

He stated that the stock value of most tech companies would crash by 90%.

Source: Facebook

Is Jeff Brown, the tech investor, legitimate? People believed he made accurate forecasts about the best companies to invest in within the highly volatile tech sector for the past three years. However, some people began doubting him after learning he pleaded guilty to investment fraud in 2011. What were Jeff Brown stocks' predictions? He foretold the crashing of the tech stock market after COVID 19 ends.

Jeff Brown's profile summary

Full name: Jeff Brown

Jeff Brown Year of birth: 1970

1970 Hometown: Dallas, Texas, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA Age: 50 years as of 2020

50 years as of 2020 Education: Purdue University, London School of Business, MIT, UC Berkeley, Yale University, Stanford, and National University of Singapore

Purdue University, London School of Business, MIT, UC Berkeley, Yale University, Stanford, and National University of Singapore Career: Tech investor and financial analyst

Tech investor and financial analyst Company: Brownstone Research

Brownstone Research Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Net worth: $27.5 million

$27.5 million Twitter: @BrownstoneTBE

Jeff Brown's biography

Is Jeff Brown still alive? Yes, he is alive. Jeff Brown's age is 50 years as of 2020. His exact date of birth is not publicly known. The tech investor has never publicly discussed his family, childhood, and more details about his private life.

The tech investor has worked in international markets for more than 20 years. Therefore, he has excellent financial and stock market analysis skills.

Source: UGC

There are numerous Jeff Brown's social profiles, but the tech investor is only active on Twitter. He posts blockchain, AI, e-commerce, and crypto-related news on his Twitter page.

Jeff Brown's education

He earned a BA in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Purdue University then got a master's degree in Management from the London School of Business. He studied at Yale University's School of Management and has certificates from MIT, UC Berkeley's School of Law, Stanford University, and the National University of Singapore.

Jeff Brown's career life

Before establishing Brownstone Research, Jeff Brown was an executive in several globally top-rated technology companies for over 25 years. Some of them include NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, and Juniper Networks.

What company does Jeff Brown work for?

He is the chief investment analyst of Brownstone Research and an investor in Silicon Valley. He alleges that the California-based medical company is working on a new technology that instantly performs a complete body scan.

Brown claims that Amazon, Facebook, and Google are developing a new cryptocurrency that will change how people perceive money.

Source: UGC

What is Jeff Brown's prediction?

He claims that Facebook, Google, Citigroup, Apple, and Goldman Sachs are pushing for a global financial system based on cryptocurrencies. He states that a new cryptocurrency, not Ethereum or Bitcoin, will make governments lose control over money as the cryptocurrency system becomes more real.

He alleges that after Amazon, Facebook, and Google will soon launch a Cryptocurrency IRA (the new cryptocurrency), and all blockchain-related stocks will rise tremendously. Brown had identified companies (dealing in 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain) whose stock value will skyrocket when the cryptocurrency system stabilizes.

A blockchain decentralizes supply chain logistics and more transactions. It also makes these transactions transparent among all parties involved. When blockchain, 5G, AI, and cryptocurrency combine, no one can stop the new world order.

He describes the crypto IRA as a perfectly legal investment tool that has many tax advantages. It is the safest and most trusted crypto account because you do not need a computer, password, e-wallet, or technical knowledge to operate it.

Where can you read Jeff Brown's reviews and reports?

He allegedly created the Quadwealth company and used its client's investments to finance his and other individuals' private expenditure.

Source: UGC

Subscribe to the Brownstone Research's newsletter called The Near Future Report. It identifies trends in the stock market and offers readers investment advice. You will also receive news about Silicon Valley's new medical technology as a bonus.

How much is Jeff Brown's worth? Jeff Brown's net worth is $27.5 million. Buy Jeff Brown's books online, but understand that they are not this tech investor's book. He is yet to release a book.

The real estate fraud scheme

Jeff Brown, the investor, was 41 years old when he pleaded guilty to committing a real estate fraud scheme in Texas. He established QuadWealth and used to it defraud $17 million from 82 investors between 2006 to 2010.

Jeff and other Quadwealth's employees lied to investors about more than 100% annual returns. They also told clients that their investments were safe and liquid and promised they would never lose their money.

The financial planning and wealth management company failed to disclose that it would use the clients' money to pay for Brown and other individuals' private expenses.

There are no official YouTube videos of his post-COVID stock market predictions. In the past, people would click on his YouTube ads to watch undated videos.

Source: Facebook

Brown was facing a five-year jail term in the federal prison for conspiracy charges. DCI is yet to disclose more details about the case.

Is Jeff Brown, the tech investor, a scam?

Besides the $17 million fraud scandal, here are more facts that make people suspect that Jeff Brown of the Brownstone Research is a scammer:

There are several YouTube videos of Jeff Brown's interviews about his recent forecast that do not mention the $49 yearly subscription fee.

Jeff encourages his audience to read the investment reports published on his website but doesn'o mention the $49 yearly subscription fee.

Few legit online magazines mention him, and some websites that advertise his reports look like fast-created fake sites.

Wikipedia, Yahoo finance, and other legit biography websites have hundreds of Jeff Brown(s). Unfortunately, none of them is this tech investor.

Jeff Brown's net worth is impressive. His reviews keep creating awareness about upcoming technologies that will soon take over the world.

