Unveiling Kyle Rittenhouse's net worth today: How rich is he?

Kyle Rittenhouse rose to notoriety in 2020 during the peak of the Black Lives Matter protests, which were associated with the deaths of various African-Americans and saw a spotlight placed on the USA's gun control laws. What role did he play in the riots, and what is Kyle Rittenhouse's net worth?

Kyle Rittenhouse’s net worth is most often reported as $50,000. Photo: Pool

Source: Getty Images

Kyle became a controversial figure who was used as an example for individuals, organisations, and media outlets to solidify further their views surrounding US gun control laws, and he became a household name in the USA. Before we get to Kyle Rittenhouse’s net worth now, here is his biography, summarised.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Kyle Howard Rittenhouse Nickname ‘The Kenosha Kid’ Date of birth January 3, 2003 Age 20 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Antioch, Illinois, USA Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity White Gender Male Height 173 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue/grey Parents Michael and Wendy Rittenhouse Siblings Two sisters (Faith and McKenzie) Native language English Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

Kyle became a highly-praised figure in the right-wing system after the shooting and acquittal, frequently appearing in right-wing media and releasing a book, Acquitted, about his life experiences. Kyle described the book's plot as a 'story of survival, resilience, and justice.' What has Kyle Rittenhouse’s net worth been since becoming such a public figure?

What is Kyle Rittenhouse’s net worth?

Kyle Rittenhouse’s net worth has been reported differently on social media platforms, with values anywhere from about $50,000 to $50 million being reported. None have been confirmed, but the most frequent value is $50,000.

Despite his reported net worth, Kyle's lawyer said in November 2023 that he is now broke. Times Now reported that Mark Richards, his lawyer, said: 'He is working; he is trying to support himself. Everyone thinks that Kyle got so much money from this. Whatever money he did get is gone.'

The contrasting statements from online sources regarding Kyle's net worth and mentions of his dire financial situation by his lawyer make it challenging to determine an accurate net worth.

Authority figures such as Forbes have not reported or verified Kyle Rittenhouse’s net worth. Photo: Pool

Source: Getty Images

How did Kyle Rittenhouse make his money?

Many presumed Kyle Rittenhouse could be a millionaire since he made his bail money or came from a wealthy family. His mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, has an unknown net worth, but since Wendy is a nurse, it leaves more questions regarding where the bail money came from.

Many questioned Kyle Rittenhouse’s career, but he was not seemingly employed at the time, or it was not reported on. All of Kyle Rittenhouse’s income was due to the $2 million bail money raised through public funding, which he received a portion of privately, separate from his legal fees.

It is reported that of the $2 million raised, Kyle would get nearly $1 million of the total value.

What happened to Kyle Rittenhouse?

The controversial figure gained widespread attention in the USA and globally when news of Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shooting two individuals and seriously wounding another in August 2020 during the Black Lives Matter protests went viral.

The Independent reports that the incident occurred in Wisconsin when Kyle shot a semi-automatic AR-15-style assault rifle at Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, who died from their injuries. Gaige Grosskreutz, 26 at the time, was shot but survived.

Kyle was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and two charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety following the incident, and Kyle argued a case of self-defence, claiming the men were the aggressors.

A 12-person jury acquitted him of all charges following over 25 hours of deliberations, to mixed reactions. CNN reported that Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal was due to various reasons, focusing on the prosecution not proving that Kyle's actions were not out of self-defence.

Candace Owens and Kyle Rittenhouse on set of ‘Candace’ on January 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Davis

Source: Getty Images

Social media profiles

Kyle shares his life experiences on his various social media platforms, including his Instagram page, which has 261K followers, and his X (Twitter) page, with 1.1 million followers,

Now that his lawyer has said he is 'broke', the topic regarding Kyle Rittenhouse's net worth has sparked interest in the controversial figure's actual value. Although we have yet to confirm Kyle's net worth, we know he is branching out to become an author with an uncertain future.

READ MORE: What does Alexandra Gibb, Barry Gibb's daughter, do for a living?

Briefly.co.za wrote about former Bee Gees member Barry Gibb's daughter, Alexandra Gibb. Has Alexandra followed in her famous father's footsteps, and if not, what does she do for a living? You can read more about Alexandra Gibb's life, career, educational background, and net worth.

Source: Briefly News