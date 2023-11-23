Who is Jason Quinn, Nedbank's new CEO? Everything to know

Jason Quinn is a South African accountant and banker famously known for his various roles at the Absa Group. He recently made headlines after the announcement that he will be taking the reins from Mike Brown as Nedbank's newest CEO in May 2024. His appointment does not come as a surprise, given the impressive results he has brought to the Absa Group. Here is more about him.

He acquired his university qualifications at various institutions nationwide and began his career at Ernest Young, where he worked for 15 years before joining the Absa Group. While information regarding his net worth has yet to be found, it is known that Quinn earns an annual salary of R7.35 million in 2023.

Jason's profile summary and bio

Full name Jason Quinn Gender Male Date of birth 1974 Age 49 years old as of 2023 Place of birth South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity White Eye colour Blue Hair colour White Education University of South Africa, University of KwaZulu Natal, South African Institute of Chartered Accounts Occupation Accountant, banker Marital status Married

Jason Quinn's age

Quinn (aged 49 years old) was born in South Africa in 1975. Although, he is a prominent figure in the country's finance industry, much of his background information has yet to be available.

Jason Quinn on LinkedIn

His LinkedIn profile shows his educational background, skills, and some top positions he has held at various companies. Furthermore, Quinn has over 500 connections globally, which include professionals from different career disciplines.

Jason Quinn's qualifications

He studied at three institutions, where he acquired the qualifications to work as an accountant and banker. He has a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of South Africa and completed his Honours Degree in Accounting at the University of KwaZulu Natal.

Thereafter, he trained to become a Chartered Accountant with South Africa's leading accountancy body and the world's leading institute, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Jason Quinn at Absa

In this regard, Quinn started his career at Absa Group in 2008 as a Group Financial Controller and held this position for four years and five months. After this period, he was appointed at another company and only returned to Absa Bank in 2018 as a Group Financial Director.

Jason Quinn's salary

He received an annual salary of R7 million in 2022, which increased to R7.35 million from 1 April 2023. His short-term incentive for his performance as Group Finance Director is R13 million. Information about Jason Quinn's net worth is not available.

Jason Quinn's family

Quinn is reportedly a father to three daughters he shares with his wife, Lizanne Quinn, a Hedge Fund Specialist. Their daughters are named Naomi, Josie and Millicent. However, little is known about them.

Who is the owner of Absa?

Barclays Bank PLC, a British multinational universal bank headquartered in London, England, owns Absa. Barclays Bank PLC bought Absa in 2013 and later incorporated the bank as Barclays Africa Group Limited (now Absa Group Limited).

Who is the CEO of Absa?

The CEO of Absa is Arrie Rautenbach. His appointment as CEO came from a thorough selection process where it was believed he possessed the qualities, skills, and experience necessary to assist the Group in achieving its goals.

Absa released a statement after his appointment stating that,

"His extensive experience in the banking sector, his in-depth knowledge of Absa through several executive roles over the years, and his experience in strategy development and execution for the group positions him ideally to lead the Group at this time."

Who is the CEO of Absa CIB?

Charles Russon is the CEO of Corporate and Investment Bank at Absa Group Limited. He joined the company in 2018 and has brought about tremendous change for the financial services conglomerate since he assumed his position.

Jason Quinn is one of the prominent figures in South Africa's banking sector. Since he was announced as Nedbank's CEO for the period beginning in 2024, the bank's share price has stabilised after it was down at 8.4% the previous year.

