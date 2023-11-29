Alexandra Gibb is an American newscaster famously known as the daughter of Barry Gibb, a British-American musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known as a member of the Bee Gees, a famous pop and disco group formed with his brothers Robin and Maurice.

Alexandra Gibb, Barry Gibb and Linda Ann Gibb at the G'Day USA Australia Week 2011 Black Tie Gala at Hollywood Palladium on January 22, 2011, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Jeffrey Mayer

Fans have been curious about Barry's youngest child and only daughter, Alexandra Gibb, following his musical success. Here is what we know about Barry Gibb's daughter, a journalist and award-winning newscaster.

Alexandra Gibb's profiles and bio

Full name Alexandra Gibb Gender Female Date of birth December 29, 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Miami, Florida Country United States of America Nationality American Zodiac sign Capricorn Parents Barry Gibb and Linda Gibb Siblings Stephen, Ashley, Travis, Michael Gibb Profession Newscaster Famous as Barry Gibb's daughter

What is Alexandra Gibb's age?

Alexandra (31 years as of 2023) was born on December 29, 1991, in Miami, Florida, in the United States of America. She holds American nationality and is of English, Irish, and Scottish ancestry from her father's side.

Musician Barry Gibb (C), his wife Linda (L) and daughter (R) at the 55th Annual BMI Pop Awards at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 15, 2007. Photo by Chad Buchanan

Who are Alexandra Gibb's siblings?

She has four siblings and is the youngest of all. They are Ashley, Stephen, Travis, and Michael Gibb.

Alexandra Gibb's education

According to LinkedIn, Alexandra attended Skyline High School in Sammamish, Washington, and graduated in 2006. She later enrolled at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, British Columbia, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science. Alexandra acquired her master's degree in journalism from the University of British Columbia.

Is Alexandra Gibb married?

Despite being a celebrity child, Alexandra prefers to keep her personal life away from the public. It is alleged that she is still single and that she is focusing on building her career in the media industry.

What does Alexandra Gibb do?

After her University education, she interned with the Seattle Times as a news producer from May to July 2012. She was also employed as a reporter at The Thunderbird in Vancouver from September 2011 to May 2012.

She is a journalist with CNC Vancouver News, specialising in national defence and security reporting. Alexandra is a recipient of the 2018 Canadian Screen Award for Best Local Newscast, among other accolades.

Who is Alexandra Gibb's father?

Barry Gibb was born on September 1, 1946, in Douglas, Isle of Man, but the Gibb family moved to Redcliffe, Queensland, Australia, when he was a young boy. Barry and his younger brothers Robin and Maurice showed an early interest in music and formed the Bee Gees (an abbreviation for Brothers Gibb) in the late 1950s.

Barry Gibb's career

Gibb's career has been primarily associated with the Bee Gees, who spanned several decades and achieved global success with their distinctive harmonies, songwriting, and performances. Here are some notable songs related to Barry:

Bee Gees hits

Stayin' Alive

How Deep Is Your Love

Night Fever

More Than a Woman

To Love Somebody

I Started a Joke

Massachusetts

Solo career

Shadow Dancing

An Everlasting Love

Words and Music

Shine, Shine

Fine Line

In the Now

Who is Barry Gibb's spouse?

Barry Gibb's wife is Linda Gray Gibb. The couple married on September 1, 1970, and they have been together for many years. Linda Gray Gibb has been Barry's supportive partner throughout his career, and they have raised a family together.

Besides being a celebrity wife, Linda is a former model who was crowned Miss Edinburgh in 1967 and doubled as a BBC presenter. However, she rose to fame following her marriage to Gibb. She was born on May 11, 1950, in Musselburgh, Scotland, in the United Kingdom.

Barry Gibb and Linda Gibb at Celebrity Chefs Support Pride Outside at St Regis Bal Harbour on May 2, 2013, in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Gustavo Caballero

How long was Barry Gibb married to his first wife?

Barry Gibb's first wife was Maureen Bates. They married on August 22, 1966, when Barry was 19. The marriage lasted for several years, and they had no children together. However, the couple divorced in 1970.

What do Barry Gibb's children do?

Barry Gibb, the legendary musician and member of the Bee Gees, has five children. Here are their names.

Stephen Gibb

Stephen Thadeus Crompton Gibb is Barry's eldest son, born on December 1, 1973, in London, England. Stephen is a singer and songwriter, and he plays guitar as part of his father's band.

Ashley Gibb

He is Gibb's second son, born on September 8, 1977, in Miami Beach, Florida, in the United States of America. He is a songwriter, actor, and musical artist who appeared in a few film projects, including The Dark Hand, Bleed Out, and Shepherd and Butchers. He also co-wrote the songs Angels and Drowned on the River with his father.

Travis Gibb

Travis is Gibb's third son, born on January 10, 1981, in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, the United States. He is also into music with a few song credits, including Take Me Home, On My Own, Can't Fake Love, and I've Got a Message. He also has acting credit in the television series Hanging With Web's Show.

Michael Gibb

Michael is Gibb's fourth son, born on December 1, 1984. He is an actor and has appeared in movies like Just South of Insanity, Buddies, Bad Actress, and Stan the Man.

Alexandra Gibb

Alexandra is Gibb's only daughter and youngest child. She was born on December 29, 1991, in Miami, Florida, in the United States.

Who did Andy Gibb have a child with?

Andy had a daughter named Peta Gibb, born on January 25, 1978. The mother of Peta Gibb is reportedly Australian singer-actress and Andy Gibb's then-girlfriend, Kim Reeder. Kim Reeder and Andy Gibb were romantically involved during the late 1970s.

Above is everything about Alexandra Gibb, daughter of Barry Gibb, a celebrated musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Despite gaining fame for his flourishing journalism career and coming from a renowned family, she still maintains a low profile.

