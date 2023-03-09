Sabrina Matarazzo's age, parents, siblings, movies, profiles, net worth

Sabrina Matarazzo is an upcoming American actress and social media influencer. She is widely recognized for being the elder sister of Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in the popular Netflix series.

Sabrina is the elder sister of Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo. Photo: @0XJJUNIE, @prhsthespians on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Matarazzo siblings came into the limelight after their brother Gaten landed the role of Dustin in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things (2016 to date). The actor debuted his career as a stage performer on Broadway projects, including Les Misérables and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Sabrina Matarazzo's profiles summary and bio

Full name Sabrina Matarazzo Date of birth 15th October 1998 Age 24 years in 2023 Birth sign Libra Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Italian, Hungarian, Scottish, Finnish, and English Height 5 feet 1 inch (1.55 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Heather Matarazzo and Gaetano Matarazzo Jr. Siblings Brothers Carmen and Gaten Matarazzo Profession Social media influencer, actress Social media Instagram

Who is Gaten Matarazzo's sister, Sabrina?

Sabrina Matarazzo is an American social media influencer and actress. She is actor Gaten's only sister and the eldest sibling.

Sabrina Matarazzo's age

She was born on 15th October 1998 in the United States. The influencer is 24 years in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Sabrina Matarazzo's ethnicity?

The Matarazzo kids are of mixed ethnicity. They have Italian, Hungarian, Scottish, Finnish, and English ancestry. They were all born and raised in the United States and hold American nationality.

Sabrina Matarazzo's siblings and parents

Sabrina and her brother Gaten performing during the 2nd Annual Elsie Fest in 2016. Photo: @Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

Sabrina is the older child of Gaetano Jr and Heather Matarazzo (not to be confused with an American actress of the same name). She has two younger brothers, Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo and Carmen. Her family lived in New London, Connecticut, before relocating to Little Egg Harbor Township in New Jersey.

Sabrina Matarazzo's movies and TV shows

Gaten Matarazzo's sister has starred in several movies and television shows. Her IMDB profile shows she was in The Americans (2018 episode) as Vivian, Beyond Kepler (2018) as Ava Carroll, and Major Key (2018) as Ilse Brauhn.

Sabrina Matarazzo's Instagram

The actress is active on Instagram. Her account, @sabrinaclaire, has over 44.6 thousand followers as of March 2023. She is followed by most Stranger Things stars, including her younger brother Gaten, Millie Bobby Brown, and Noah Schnapp.

Sabrina Matarazzo's net worth

Her exact net worth is not known, but various online sources estimate it to be between $100,000 and $1.5 million. Meanwhile, her younger brother Gaten has an estimated net worth of $5 million. He earned $250,000 per episode in Stranger Things season three.

What is Gaten Matarazzo's illness?

Gaten was born with CCD, a rare genetic disorder that causes babies to be born without collarbones. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

The actor was born with a condition called cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD). The rare genetic disorder results in a child being born without collarbones. The condition results in teeth abnormalities, and the star often wears dentures.

In a previous interview, Gaten revealed that prior to the Duffer Brothers casting him as Dustin in Stranger Things, many directors never gave him roles due to his condition. Gaten often uses his platform to raise CCD awareness, including raising funds for CCD Smiles, an organization that helps cover the costs of oral surgeries for patients with the condition.

The Matarazzo siblings seem to be a close family. Sabrina Matarazzo is often seen supporting her younger brother Gaten at major events. She is a talented actress and has great vocals too, but it is still unclear what career she is going to stick with.

READ ALSO: Who is Sadie Sink's boyfriend, Patrick Alwyn? His life story revealed

Briefly.co.za published intriguing facts about Patrick Alwyn, an English celebrity sibling. He is the younger brother of renowned actor and songwriter Joe Alwyn. Actor Joe is also the long-term boyfriend of award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Patrick was rumoured to be dating Stranger Things star Sadie Sink after the two were spotted together in New York City in 2021. Neither of them has come out to confirm or deny the speculations.

Source: Briefly News