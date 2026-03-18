Dr John Hlope Reinstated As MK Party Deputy President and Parliamentary Leader After Suspension
- The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has officially made a decision regarding its First Deputy President, Dr John Hlope
- The party's new Secretary General, Sibonelo Nomvalo, confirmed in a circular that party president Jacob Zuma made the decision
- Dr Hlope was previously placed on precautionary suspension for unconsulted leadership changes in November 2025
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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
KWAZULU-NATAL – Dr John Hlope has been reinstated as the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s First Deputy President and Parliamentary Leader.
Hlope was placed on ‘precautionary suspension’ by party leader Jacob Zuma in November 2025. The decision was made after he removed Chief Whip Colleen Makhubele and replaced her with Des van Rooyen, without consulting Zuma.
An independent legal panel was appointed to probe the matter, and while the findings of the investigation have not been released, Hlope has resumed his duties.
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When was Hlope reinstated?
On 18 March 2026, the party released a statement in which the new Secretary General, Sibonelo Nomvalo, confirmed the decision, saying that Hlophe ‘resumed his duties with immediate effect’.
Nomvalo confirmed that the decision followed an internal process triggered by Hlophe’s suspension. He added that, in addition to the investigation, direct engagement was held with Hlophe.
“A bilateral meeting was held with Dr Hlophe in which all the allegations were ventilated at length.”
Nomvalo confirmed that after all these engagements, the party president made a decision to immediately reinstate Dr Hlophe.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za