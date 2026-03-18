The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has officially made a decision regarding its First Deputy President, Dr John Hlope

The party's new Secretary General, Sibonelo Nomvalo, confirmed in a circular that party president Jacob Zuma made the decision

Dr Hlope was previously placed on precautionary suspension for unconsulted leadership changes in November 2025

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Dr John Hlope has been reinstated as the MK Party Deputy President and Parliamentary Leader following his suspension. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Dr John Hlope has been reinstated as the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s First Deputy President and Parliamentary Leader.

Hlope was placed on ‘precautionary suspension’ by party leader Jacob Zuma in November 2025. The decision was made after he removed Chief Whip Colleen Makhubele and replaced her with Des van Rooyen, without consulting Zuma.

An independent legal panel was appointed to probe the matter, and while the findings of the investigation have not been released, Hlope has resumed his duties.

When was Hlope reinstated?

On 18 March 2026, the party released a statement in which the new Secretary General, Sibonelo Nomvalo, confirmed the decision, saying that Hlophe ‘resumed his duties with immediate effect’.

Nomvalo confirmed that the decision followed an internal process triggered by Hlophe’s suspension. He added that, in addition to the investigation, direct engagement was held with Hlophe.

“A bilateral meeting was held with Dr Hlophe in which all the allegations were ventilated at length.”

Nomvalo confirmed that after all these engagements, the party president made a decision to immediately reinstate Dr Hlophe.

Source: Briefly News