A TikTok video showed a Tesla car model making its way on a South African road in a major city

People were amazed by the video showing the luxury truck created by Elon Musk's Tesla in the big city, and it was a big hit

Online users shared their thoughts on the car in South Africa, and some compared it to the car the man sharing the clip was driving

A TikTok video showing a car created by Tesla in South Africa was posted on 13 March 2026. TikTok viewers were amazed after seeing the Tesla vehicles spotted.

A young man stole the show while filming a Cybertruck he saw in Pretoria. Image: Craig Adderley / Pexels / @nae.maa_saso / TikTok

Source: UGC

Online users discussed the sighting of the luxury vehicle in Gauteng. Many people shared their thoughts on the Tesla car and how it looked on the road.

A video on TikTok @nae.maa_saso was recorded when he came across a Cybertruck in Pretoria. The name of the vehicle was written in bold font across the back. The TikToker sped up to catch a better sight of the Cybertruck, and the driver happily threw him a peace sign to acknowledge the attention. Watch the video of the Cybertruck below:

South Africa discusses Cybertruck

People shared their thoughts on the luxury Cybertruck, and they had a lot to say following Elon's clash with South African BEE laws while trying to establish Starlink in Mzansi. Others were more interested in the creator's car after hearing its powerful engine. Viewers speculated about his car, and the TikTokker seemingly confirmed that he swapped the engine for a more powerful one. Read the comments below:

South Africans pay no mind to the Cybertruck by Elon Musk's Tesla. Image: Chesnot

Source: Getty Images

@Tolu Jaybola said:

"He is driving an old E55 Mercedes Benz. I was driving pass when I saw both the Cybertruck and him."

D_unexpcted_boii the creator replied:

"It’s not a Benz 😂"

Mntimandze remarked:

"So you're telling me everyone in the comment section doesn't know it's popular to do Toyota/Lexus V8 swaps in E46? Anyway, bro your car sounds amazing."

D_unexpcted_boii, the creator, joked:

"🤫."

🌸💕MaSkosana 🌸💕 said:

"I’m too slow shame for thinking its the Fedelity SBV kind of a thing ,kind of a way 😭😭"

Bontle Ekua Ramantsi remarked:

"For now Imbi lento😭 I'lll review again when I can afford it."

K&G Beauty Empire was more impressed by the cameraman's car:

"Dude, forget about the Cybertruck. What are you driving 😩🔥🤏🏻"

Meka♥️🫧 was also interested in the TikTokker's car:

"Tlogela ditruck, what are you driving?😭that sound of your car?😭❤️"

Hashy remarked:

"Steering wheel on the left side, driving on the left side… must be disorienting 😫"

Lindokuhle Nkosi remarked:

"Bro, Kanti, that was your car making noise. I saw the Cybertruck but couldn’t see the car that was on the other side of it."

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Source: Briefly News