Man Spots Cybertruck in Pretoria, TikTok South Africa React Video of Tesla Car
- A TikTok video showed a Tesla car model making its way on a South African road in a major city
- People were amazed by the video showing the luxury truck created by Elon Musk's Tesla in the big city, and it was a big hit
- Online users shared their thoughts on the car in South Africa, and some compared it to the car the man sharing the clip was driving
A TikTok video showing a car created by Tesla in South Africa was posted on 13 March 2026. TikTok viewers were amazed after seeing the Tesla vehicles spotted.
Online users discussed the sighting of the luxury vehicle in Gauteng. Many people shared their thoughts on the Tesla car and how it looked on the road.
A video on TikTok @nae.maa_saso was recorded when he came across a Cybertruck in Pretoria. The name of the vehicle was written in bold font across the back. The TikToker sped up to catch a better sight of the Cybertruck, and the driver happily threw him a peace sign to acknowledge the attention. Watch the video of the Cybertruck below:
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South Africa discusses Cybertruck
People shared their thoughts on the luxury Cybertruck, and they had a lot to say following Elon's clash with South African BEE laws while trying to establish Starlink in Mzansi. Others were more interested in the creator's car after hearing its powerful engine. Viewers speculated about his car, and the TikTokker seemingly confirmed that he swapped the engine for a more powerful one. Read the comments below:
@Tolu Jaybola said:
"He is driving an old E55 Mercedes Benz. I was driving pass when I saw both the Cybertruck and him."
D_unexpcted_boii the creator replied:
"It’s not a Benz 😂"
Mntimandze remarked:
"So you're telling me everyone in the comment section doesn't know it's popular to do Toyota/Lexus V8 swaps in E46? Anyway, bro your car sounds amazing."
D_unexpcted_boii, the creator, joked:
"🤫."
🌸💕MaSkosana 🌸💕 said:
"I’m too slow shame for thinking its the Fedelity SBV kind of a thing ,kind of a way 😭😭"
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Bontle Ekua Ramantsi remarked:
"For now Imbi lento😭 I'lll review again when I can afford it."
K&G Beauty Empire was more impressed by the cameraman's car:
"Dude, forget about the Cybertruck. What are you driving 😩🔥🤏🏻"
Meka♥️🫧 was also interested in the TikTokker's car:
"Tlogela ditruck, what are you driving?😭that sound of your car?😭❤️"
Hashy remarked:
"Steering wheel on the left side, driving on the left side… must be disorienting 😫"
Lindokuhle Nkosi remarked:
"Bro, Kanti, that was your car making noise. I saw the Cybertruck but couldn’t see the car that was on the other side of it."
Other Briefly News stories about cars
- People were moved by a petrol attendant to see a woman who was driving a luxury car he fell in love with.
- Online users were in awe of a rare luxury car that a woman found parked in Cape Town in a TikTok video.
- The video of a businessman's luxury car convoy went viral as his collection included an array of vehicles
- A group of men were delighted to lay their eyes on a supercar that was making its way through Johannesburg.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za