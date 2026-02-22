Vilakazi: Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef Criticised for Ignoring Kaizer Chiefs’ ‘Lionel Messi’
Former AmaZulu midfielder Mlungisi Ngubane has raised doubts about the capabilities of Kaizer Chiefs’ co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.
Ngubane argues that the pair lack the experience and tactical knowledge required to manage a top-tier club like Chiefs, suggesting that a club of their stature needs a coach accustomed to winning.
Kaze and Ben Youssef stepped into the coaching roles last September, taking over from Nasreddine Nabi in a co-coaching arrangement following his departure.
Kaizer Chiefs’ potential is overlooked
Their tenure has been inconsistent, with the team eliminated from all cup competitions and now only competing in the league.
Ngubane believes the club erred in promoting the duo, noting their failure to maximize the potential of promising young talents such as Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala.
“The physical size of a player should not be a limitation; Vilakazi is comparable to elite players like Lionel Messi. Yet Kaze and Youssef appear hesitant to trust the club’s emerging stars,” Ngubane told KickOff, urging Chiefs to consider replacing the co-coaches with experienced names like Pitso Mosimane or Rulani Mokwena.
Calls for a coaching change
The former Durban Bush Bucks midfielder also criticised the pair’s presence on the touchline, describing them as merely acting as ‘translators’ for Nabi. He proposes their immediate dismissal, with reserve team coaches Vela Khumalo and Dillon Sheppard temporarily taking charge due to their deep understanding of the club and its youth system.
Under Kaze and Ben Youssef, Chiefs have played 21 matches, securing nine victories, but suffered critical defeats—including two losses to Stellenbosch, which eliminated them from the Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup, and a loss to Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup last weekend.
