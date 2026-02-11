Mzansi rugby star Hacjivah Dayimani has returned to South Africa on a short-term deal after leaving his European club

The Springboks hopeful had a successful stint in Europe, but would continue the season back in South Africa

The reports about Hacjivah Dayimani's return to SA sparked mixed reactions from rugby fans on social media

Hacjivah Dayimani, who is still up for selection for the Springboks, has returned to South Africa after a successful spell in Europe.

He is one of the players who could be up for selection for the 2027 Rugby World Cup with the Springboks squad, but would have to impress in the 2026 season for his new club.

There have been calls from fans and pundits for Dayimani to be called up by Rassie Erasmus into the Springboks fold, but the versatile rugby star has not been consistent enough for him to be considered for the Boks.

Dayimani returns to SA, joins the Stormers

Dayimani has become the latest rugby star to discover that a move to France does not always deliver the expected success, and like Siya Kolisi before him, he has opted to terminate his contract early and head back to South Africa.

The 28-year-old has decided to leave Kolisi's former club Racing Club for a return to the Stormers. The Springboks captain did the same in 2024 for a move back to the Sharks.

RugbyPass reported that Dayimani was urgently contacted by John Dobson and eagerly agreed to rejoin the Stormers on a short-term, five-month deal running through to the end of the current campaign.

He could potentially be in contention for selection as early as next weekend, when the URC returns with the Stormers set to travel to Ellis Park for a clash against the Lions.

Why the Stormers are signing new players

The Stormers are one of the clubs being hit with injuries, with some of their Springboks stars also being sidelined and struggling with injury.

Kolisi would also be returning to the Stormers later this year from the Sharks, and he recently explained the reason behind his decision to be back in Cape Town.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Dayimani's return to South Africa from Europe on social media.

Henry William Brunsdon said:

"Now this is good news. Swoop him for Moerat and a few other players. Get Manie back, too."

Msimelelo Best shared:

"Good for the Stormers and him, second chance to stake his claim for that Bok hybrid role. Guy can play 6, 7, 8, 11, 14."

Gillroy Visagie

"He should've never left, but I guess it was because he wasn't called up to Boks."

Christiaan Bingle

"I hope they'll rather gonna let him play more on 12 because these days there are better nr8s than him, but nr12 is never too late to let him play there. Like Esterhuizen used to be 12, now also a flanker."

Gershom Damons reacted:

"Great news, now just try and tempt Grant Williams to come back home, please."

John Olivier commented:

"Best news ever, rather return players that are still in their prime instead of creating a soft landing for players at the end of their careers."

Anthony Mokoo added:

"There was a time when he was in the form of his life, unfortunately, he wasn't what the Springboks were looking for, just didn't fit in with the prototype mould of Bok loose forward. Honestly, it had nothing to do with what he offered as a player; he was just different, a dynamic loose forward with a naturally gifted skill set."

