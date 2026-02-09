Kurt-Lee Arendse is said to be close to leaving South Africa for a move overseas for a second spell

The Springboks backline star is reprorted set to be offered a lucrative deal for him to move abroad

The reports about the World Cup winner's permanent move abroad sparked different reactions on social media

Springboks star Kurt-Lee Arendse is reportedly close to securing a permanent move abroad as he's set to leave South African franchise the Bulls.

He was recently granted a sabbatical by the Bulls to play overseas, but rejected the possibility of making the move permanent as the Boks star returned to the Pretoria-based club.

Arendse is one of the key players in Rassie Erasmus' Springboks squad, and was part of the team that won the Rugby Championship in 2025, going on to be named the Man of the Match when South Africa thrashed Japan at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Arendse set to leave SA for Japan

According to a report by Rugby Pass, Arendse is said to be heading back to Japan as he's a target for a number of clubs in the Asian country.

The 29-year-old was recently tipped to be close to signing a permanent deal, which is worth £250,000 (R5.4 million) to the DynaBoars, but the move failed to materialise.

It is said that the Springboks star is now looking forward to returning to Mitsubishi DynaBoars for a second stint, after impressing during his first spell at the club while on sabbatical leave from the Bulls.

He was successful during his first spell in Japan with Mitsubishi DynaBoars, scoring seven tries across 12 games, before returning to South Africa.

The Bulls' reason for letting Arendse leave

The Bulls were scared of setting a precedent when Arendse was offered a lucrative contract by the DynaBoars, with the World Cup winner still having 12 months left on his contract.

The situation is different this period, with the Bulls coach Johan Ackermann opting to let the Boks star leave as it wouldn't make sense to offer him another contract due to unavailability, as he's expected to represent South Africa at the 2027 Rugby World Cup. He is a regular in the national team and would be very busy during the season.

Arendse’s role has been limited to three URC appearances for the Bulls this season, plus one Champions Cup match against Pau, and indications suggest his opportunities will be even fewer next campaign.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about reports linking Arendse back to Japan.

Diepseun OConnell said:

"But didn't Rassie say players in Japan will not be considered for the Boks anymore? Funny hey. Is he challenging Rassie, as Kolbials also play in Japan, with some other current players? So if he's not chosen, how can others be chosen?. Waiting to see what is what here now!."

Pierre Van Heerden wrote:

"It'll be a sad day, but he's doing what anyone else would, given they had the opportunity. But I'm happy for him!"

Peter Booysen reacted:

"Let him go....we must balance our books and still have to be competitive .... we can afford too many Boks, and they only play 5 games."

Jay Junior shared:

"Pointless to keep him; he will barely be available to play for the Bulls while on Bok duty."

Hennie Potgieter added:

"Ackerman is busy driving away some of his best players, possibly Kriel too."

Kolisi on leaving Sharks for Stormers

Briefly News earlier reported that Siya Kolisi opened up on the reason behind his decision to leave the Sharks for the Stormers.

The Springboks captain joined the Durban-based club in 2024 after leaving Racing 92, but would be leaving them at the end of the 2025-26 season.

