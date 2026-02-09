South Africa's influence cited in Ireland's defeat to France in the Six Nations match played on Thursday in Paris

Former Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber's coaching style is under scrutiny for Ireland's decline in Test matches

Ireland aims for redemption against Italy after a disappointing start to the series

South African influence has been pointed to as a factor in Ireland's defeat to France in the Six Nations match played on Thursday, 5 February 2026, with France winning 36-14 at the Stade de France in Paris.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey of France evades the tackle from Jamison Gibson-Park of Ireland on his way to scoring his side's first try during the Guinness 6 Nations Rugby Championship. Image: Ramsey Cardy

Source: Getty Images

A panel discussion on Virgin Media Irish TV, held two days after the loss, broke down what could have led to Ireland’s defeat. The analysis eventually centred on the role played by South African and former Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber, who is now part of Leinster. Nienaber extended his contract with the Irish club last year, despite persistent links back to South Africa.

According to RugbyPass, the panel of Joe Molloy, Shane Horgan, Rob Kearney, and Ian Madigan squarely blamed Nienaber for the drop in form, pointing to the erosion of the skill-set painstakingly built at Leinster under Joe Schmidt and later refined by Stuart Lancaster, which has supposedly crumbled under Nienaber. The consequences are now surfacing at the Test level under Andy Farrell’s Ireland.

Jacques Nienaber's hand in Ireland's loss

The context of Ireland's attacking identity was debated and traced back to the culture and foundations of Leinster.

“To give a very quick potted history, Joe Schmidt arrives at Leinster and says we’re going to become the best passing team in Europe. Practice over and over again. Those passes going to the right part of the body, at the right time, at the right pace,” said Molloy.

Leinster senior coach Jacques Nienaber before the United Rugby Championship match between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park in Limerick. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

Joe Molloy said that the focus on precise passing under Joe Schmidt had bought players time and sped up play, which had helped Ireland reach their potential under Farrell. He added that he was not blaming Jacques Nienaber, but noted that over the last two or three years, there had been a change in emphasis at Leinster.

Molloy explained that even in Nienaber’s first year, the team had prioritised defence over refining attack. He suggested that this had allowed a level of sloppiness to creep in, which Schmidt would never have tolerated, particularly in the basic skills essential for a team of Ireland’s stature.

Shane Horgan, meanwhile, said that Nienaber’s influence on the Irish team might reflect the differences in rugby experience between Ireland and South Africa. He argued that in South Africa, players grow up constantly handling the ball, which was not the case in Ireland, making it an unforeseen consequence for Nienaber.

Ireland players, from left, Sami Bishti, Max Doyle and Rian Handley during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks defeated an ill-disciplined Irish team in November 2025, giving head coach Rassie Erasmus his first win over them in Dublin.

Ireland and France eye upcoming Six Nations Fixtures

Ireland hopes to respond in their next Six Nations fixture on Saturday, 14 February 2026, in Dublin against Italy. Meanwhile, France will face Italy on 22 February, aiming to continue their winning start to the series.

