Nota Baloyi has revealed that he was hospitalised after being hit by a car while the driver was on TikTok

The controversial media personality shared pictures from the hospital bed and told his fans that he is getting better

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post, many were wondering how Nota knew the driver was on TikTok

Nota Baloyi has returned to social media to give his followers proof of life after a short break. The outspoken music executive shared a picture while in hospital and revealed that he was hit by a car.

Nota Baloyi has revealed that he was hospitalised after being hit by a car. Image: @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi allegedly hit by a car

Nota Baloyi was allegedly hit by a car. The star shared pictures while in hospital and claimed that he had to be hospitalised due to the accident.

Giving further details to his legion of fans and followers on Twitter, Nota Baloyi said the driver who hit him was on TikTok while driving. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Proof of life… Got hit by a car, the driver was on TikTok!"

Nota Baloyi's fans react to his claims

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Nota Baloyi's claims. Many questioned how the star knew that the driver who hit him was on TikTok while driving.

@morgan819569952 said:

"How did you know that the driver was on TikTok?"

@IamSimilo wrote:

"Get well soon brother "

@GYerathel added:

"At least. Weeks back I was hit by a car also and the white guy just said I'm too young to be driving sports cars and he drove off."

@shukrani__said:

"We all know for a fact the driver knew what he was doing."

Major League DJz’s Bandile Mbere drags RAF to Johannesburg High Court for refusing to pay his R3 million claim

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the court battle between award-winning musician Bandile Mbere of the Major League DJz and the Road Accident Fund (RAF) is far from over.

Bandile Mbere and the Road Accident Fund are still engaged in a heated court battle following the state entity's refusal to pay for his claim after his fatal accident in December 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News