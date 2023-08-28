One-half of the popular Amapiano duo Major League DJz Bandile Mbere is still in a court battle with the Road Accident Fund

The star is reportedly escalating his case with the state entity to the Johannesburg high court after they refused to pay his R3 million accident claim

The reports in the media suggest that RAF is stating that Bandile Mbere did not sustain serious injuries that warrant compensation

The court battle between award-winning musician Bandile Mbere of the Major League DJz and the Road Accident Fund (RAF) is far from over.

Major League DJz's Bandile Mbere is taking the Road Accident Fund to court.

Source: Instagram

Major League DJz star takes RAF to the high court

Bandile Mbere and the Road Accident Fund are still engaged in a heated court battle following the state entity's refusal to pay for his claim after his fatal accident in December 2020.

The Major League DJz star allegedly escalated his case to the Johannesburg high court after RAF refused to cash out on his claim. According to Sunday World, RAF said the amapiano star never sustained serious injuries that warranted a huge payout.

The Road Accident Fund also revealed that the star failed to complete a required serious injuries report. He also failed to submit a detailed report which would ascertain whether or not he sustained serious injuries.

Bandile Mbere on why he deserves the payout

The court papers seen by the media also showed Mbere's reasoning for why he thinks he deserves the R3 million claim. The star said the other driver was negligent.

He also revealed that he suffered serious injuries, including a fracture on his knee and an injury on his right knee ligament. He also added that he suffered and will continue to suffer damages worth more than R3 million due to the injuries he sustained in the accident.

