Rapper Priddy Ugly expressed outrage and concern over the staggering level of crime in South Africa

He shared that a family member was a victim of a horrific murder just recently, en route to a police station

Mzansi sympathised with him, and some shared the same amount of outrage, looking at the number of cases daily

Priddy Ugly shared the daunting news of a family member's demise near a police station.

After the tragic news of his cousin's murder near a police station, Priddy Ugly cautioned other South Africans to be vigilant. Image: @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Priddy Ugly shares death of a family member

Taking to Twitter, Priddy Ugly shared the news of his cousin's death two weeks back. He explained that his late cousin was going to the police station, where a group of homeless people allegedly stabbed him. This was after he apparently refused to offer them a cigarette.

The shocker was that the cousin was on his way to the police station to report a crime that allegedly happened earlier that day.

"Two weeks ago, my cousin was stabbed to death by some pharas for refusing to skyf them a loose draw while walking to the police station 5 mins away from his home to open a case of assault for an incident that had happened earlier that day. South Ah, is a wild place. Be safe."

Netizens shocked by Priddy Ugly's news

His followers sympathised with the rapper after lamenting the tragedy. Many South Africans share the same amount of outrage, judging by the level of crime in the country.

This story is one of many that are shared on social media.

@Yolophonik sympathised:

"That’s just terrible. Sorry for your loss, man."

@ConVinceSA said:

"Sorry to hear that bro, condolences."

@Milkieethedon said:

"First thing’s first: Condolences bro. Secondly, yoh, SA is the wilderness, imagine dying whilst you’re on your way to open a case."

@MotaungHlalel3 expressed:

"HARDE. Sorry but the 'LOSE YOUR LIFE FOR A COTLEY' came to mind. Did y'all have frequent conversations? Man this is bad."

@TebzaNg1520 said:

"That's sad and police ain't doing anything about it."

@9thaudiobeats said:

"That’s so messed up, my condolences g. God rest his soul."

Bheki Cele praises SAPS for breakthrough in cases

Police Minister Bheki Cele shared that the South African Police Service (SAPS) were making a breakthrough in combating crime across South Africa.

He claimed the police had made numerous arrests, including those working in government and Eskom.

"Police are really responding. I think they are doing a good job, and the criminals will begin to realise that we are doing our work."

Of course, netizens were not convinced by this and many called out Cele for not prioritising some cases.

Source: Briefly News