Police Minister Bheki Cele has praised the South African Police Services for making progress in Combatting crime across SA

The minister said police officers had made several arrests, especially for municipal corruption and crime at Eskom

South Africans are unconvinced by the progress SAPS has made and slammed the police minister

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

SEBOKENG - Police Minister Bheki Cele believes South Africa's officers in blue deserve pats on the back.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said SAPS is making progress in fighting crime in several provinces. Image: Mlungisi Louw & EMMANUEL CROSET

Source: Getty Images

Cele was speaking at the aftermath of a police shootout in Sebokeng, Gauteng, where nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers were gunned down, SABC News reported.

According to the police minister, the South African Police Services (SAPS) have made great strides in combatting crime and arresting criminals in several provinces nationwide.

Cele praises SAPS in Mpumalanga and other provinces

Speaking to eNCA, Cele listed the accomplishments SAPS have under its belt.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Cele said that police in Mpumalanga have been working hard to arrest suspects involved in criminal activity in the municipality and have even apprehended high-ranking members of the provincial legislature.

The police minister also took special care to mention the progress made in combatting crime at Eskom. Cele said that of the scores of people arrested, four had been released on R300 000 bail each.

Police minister Cele closed the media address by saying"

"Police are really responding. I think they are doing a good job, and the criminals will begin to realise that we are doing our work."

South Africans are unconvinced SAPS is making progress in combatting crime

South Africans didn't respond well to Bheki Cele's positive assessment of SAPS.

Below are some comments:

@glynis_88 asked:

"But what about all the government criminals? Are they irrelevant?"

@GarthPo13111747 said:

"They might be responding, but they seem to be missing the criminals."

@Opinionated_SA added:

"Responding to aftermath!"

@Nhleiks5 commented:

"It's him again with lies."

@hickster987 slammed:

"And response means nothing without results. You are a show pony, an embarrassment for the police force, and SA can’t wait for a proper policeman to take over."

Police Minister Bheki Cele says police will find Thabo Bester and they have clues, South Africans unconvinced

In another story, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele is confident that the police will make an imminent breakthrough in the Thabo Bester prison escape saga.

Bester, a convicted murderer and sex offender, went into hiding after it was revealed that he faked his death while incarcerated at the Mangaung Correctional Service last year.

During an interview on Power to Truth with JJ Tabane, Cele stated that this was not the first time police had hunted Bester down. Cele added that when the police found him the first time, he was sentenced to life in prison.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News