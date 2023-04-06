Minister of Police Bheki Cele seems undoubtedly confident that the police will recapture fugitive Thabo Bester

Speaking on Power to Truth with JJ Tabane, Cele stated that the police had gathered a few clues

South Africans are not buying the police minster's assurance and say he said the same thing about the Senzo Meyiwa murder case

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele is confident that the police will make an imminent breakthrough in the Thabo Bester prison escape saga.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the police will find Thabo Bester. Images: Brenton Geach & @Abramjee/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Bester, a convicted murderer and sex offender, went into hiding after it was revealed that he faked his death while incarcerated at the Mangaung Correctional Service last year.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says police are chasing Thabo Bester for the second time

During an interview on Power to Truth with JJ Tabane, Cele stated that this was not the first time police had hunted down Bester. Cele added that when the police found him the first time, he was sentenced to life in prison.

The police minister was then asked where Bester was, and the police had some clues and will find Bester.

"We are chasing Bester for the second time as the police, but we will find Bester. We are getting good clues," said Cele.

Cele explains why the police raided Thabo Bester's former R12 million hideout

Cele defended the police amid criticism of how the Bester investigation is being conducted. A forensic investigation team raided Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana's rented R12 million home in Hyde Park Johannesburg on Tuesday, 4 April.

Cele stated that, at times, people don't understand how police investigations work. He explained that police raided the house to get clues from the house even though they went in almost a year after Bester escaped.

According to SundayWorld, the police allegedly raided Bester's former hideout in search of his missing domestic employees. Sources close to the investigation stated that the domestic worker was believed to be killed and buried in the yard.

South Africans unconvinced a breakthrough in the Thabo Bester saga is imminent

V THOMAS said:

"Cele has a new hat, but nothing else has changed. Same lies, same old unsubstantiated stories. I don’t know where big nose found him, but he needs to be sent back. They’re both an embarrassment to South Africans."

Gert Croukamp said:

"Mark my words, Bester will be found, but he will not live. Top ANC implicated will make sure of it."

Kim Jong Un said:

"He has been saying this about the Senzo Meyiwa case every year."

Sims Nyandeni said:

"Senzo Meyiwa's breakthrough is still also imminent."

Domingos Makuntima said:

"Mr imminent."

Nonceba Sokupha said:

"True minister, I'm behind you on that one, you arrested him, and he was sentenced, you can't be blamed that he is out there. G4S let him loose. Anyone who blames you is unreasonable."

Duchess Dame said:

"Keep on voting ANC you will keep on seeing this man's face, My gawd... he's clueless, this is embarrassing, is he the cream of the crop in the bunch?"

