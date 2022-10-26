Investing in a Bajaj car in SA may be your best option if you are looking for an affordable, reliable vehicle as either a first car or a long-term investment. Small and compact, the vehicle is best for those without big families or looking to get from A to B without hassles and hefty petrol fees. This article discusses the current Bajaj car price in South Africa in 2022 and other useful information.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The car has been a popular choice globally. Photo: @MohlaleGCR (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Knowing all the details surrounding the Bajaj car for sale in South Africa can help you make a more informed decision on whether or not it is the best choice for you. First, it is considered one of the cheapest cars you can purchase currently.

The car was first unveiled by the company that makes it, Bajaj Auto, in 2012 and was available for purchase the following year. Once the Bajaj car was available for sale, it became increasingly popular in India and the rest of the world. Here is what you need to know if you are considering buying a vehicle.

Is the Bajaj Qute available in South Africa?

First, can you get your hands on one of these vehicles in the country? Thankfully, the car is available in various countries, including South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It is considered one of the cheaper vehicles on the market. Photo: @DcostaDarren and @Radio2000_ZA on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How much is the Bajaj car?

Knowing you can easily get your hands on this design, how much is it valued? The car's price depends on the country. For reference, the price in India is estimated at 3.61 Lakh for the Qute design (RE60), which translates to R6 502 819 in South Africa.

So, how much does Bajaj cost in South Africa? In comparison, when purchased from a company here, the Bajaj RE60 price in South Africa equates to R75,000 in cash. Or, you can choose to pay it differently.

How much is the Bajaj Qute in South Africa per month?

The Bajaj car price in South Africa may still be pricey for some. If you cannot front a full payment in one go, you can pay in monthly installments. Many have been asking: 'which car is R150 per month in South Africa?' assuming it is the Bajaj, but this is inaccurate. The Bajaj Qute's monthly installment fee first sees a deposit of anything from R1 500 to R2 000 before any finance options.

The value of the deposit will determine how much you will pay monthly. For reference, the more you put down upfront, the less you will have to pay for your vehicle monthly. You should confirm with your local dealership exactly how much it will be.

The vehicle comes in various colours. Photo: @QuteTurkiye on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bajaj dealers in South Africa

So, where can I get Bajaj Qute in South Africa? If you are looking for a quality Bajaj Qute for sale, both new and second-hand, you want to find a reputable car dealer first. Here is a list of places where you can look:

Bajaj South Africa - TransRev RSA Pty Ltd.

Address: 37 Ohm St, Industrial Park, Randburg, 2162

Contact details: 083 242 7940

Puzey Motor Corporation

Address: 1 Aureole Ave, Northgate, Randburg, 2162

Contact details: 011 795 4122

Big Boy Dealership

Address: Shop 23&24 Super Spar Building, 37 Fitzsimons St, Vanderbijlpark S. E. 6, Vanderbijlpark, 1911

Contact details: 016 982 5522

Big Boy Gezina

Address: Cnr Flower and Steve Biko Rd, Capital Park, Pretoria, 0084

Contact details: 012 329 0965

Jonway Motorcycles

Address: 62 Florence Nzama St, South Beach, Durban, 4001

Contact details: 031 368 1455

LML Scooters South Africa

Address: 2 Mount Rd, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7945

Contact details: 021 788 9450

Knowing the Bajaj car price in South Africa can help you decide whether it is the car for you and can help you make comparisons with other cars.

READ ALSO: REVEALED: How much do soap opera stars make per episode in 2022

Briefly.co.za wrote about how much famous actors and actresses make from their respective shows.

The article discusses how much they earn per episode and other interesting details about them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News