Rapper Boity Thulo has released new music for her fans on Friday, 4 October 2024

The presenter turned rapper dropped her new song, Oh My (OMG) , featuring rapper Roiii

Mzansi music fans are excited about her new drop, saying she did a good job and they cannot wait for the album

Boity Thulo has dropped new music featuring Roiii. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

New music Fridays saw rapper Boity Thulo dropping a new banger which is available on streaming platforms.

Boity drops a fire track

South African rapper and former TV presenter Boity Thulo has released a new track. The star dropped her new music on Friday, 4 October 2024.

Her new song, Oh My (OMG), features the new kid on the block, rapper Roiii. It is an upbeat hip-hop drill song with hardcore raps from both stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Boity first made her mark in the local hip hop music scene with her debut song Wuz Dat featuring Nasty C. She then dropped another fire verse on Yanga Chief's remix to Utatakho featuring Dee Koala and the late Riky Rick.

Mzansi reacts to the new song

Boity fans love the new song and gave her flowers for doing a good job. The song is the first single she has revealed for her upcoming album, and fans cannot wait for the project.

modiehithulo

"Dope dope dope!!!!! 🕺🏽 💃🏽 🕺🏽 💃🏽."

setai90's gushed:

"It's like you could feel how much we miss hip hop 🔥"

modiehithulo shared:

"Well done ngwanake."

gorgeous_mbali added:

"You know how happy this makes me 🥹❤️"

nandi_madida mentioned:

"Oh my GAAAAAAAAADDDDD🔥🔥🔥"

bontle.modiselle mentioned:

"F**k. Okay 👍🏽 🔥🔥🔥"

ladydu_sa

"I love you."

pearlthusi gushed:

"This is crazy !!!!!!! 🔥🔥"

peachez_mfuloane praised:

"Your flow is insane yoooh 🔥🔥"

shashaofficial1 exclaimed:

"Oh it’s almost time!!! "

iamebenkare expressed:

"It’s about damn time!!"

thando_thabethe stated:

"Let’s gooooo🔥"

itumelengkwena

"This song is tooooooooo short😭😭😭MORE PLEASE."

Boity Thulo announces new music

In a previous report from Briefly News, Social media star and rapper Boity Thulo announced that she had new music on the way. The Wuz Dat hitmaker shared that she would finally be dropping her new song in August 2024.

Boity's fans expressed joy over this news and said that they have been waiting impatiently.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News