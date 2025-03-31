One South African digital creator who’s well-known for filming funny videos online figured out a way to get free drinks

The youngster visited the Gucci store and made a plan for his parched throat with under R20 in his bank account

Social media users were floored by the guy’s silly behaviour and interacted with him in a thread of comments

A well-known TikTokker from Cape Town made South Africans chuckle when he shared how he relieved his parched throat.

A goofy digital creator shared how he got to enjoy free drinks at Gucci. Image: @baekeera

Source: TikTok

The chap visited a Gucci store with less than R20 in his account, but was served like a king when he arrived.

Gent sips champagne at Gucci

Luxurious stores like Gucci and others in its calibre often treat their guests like royalty. Their top-notch hospitality includes glasses of wine or champagne.

One TikTok comedian and Cape Town digital content creator visited a Gucci store and was treated like a king even though his bank account screamed otherwise. The young and parched fella popped by the luxurious shop and got offered two glasses of champagne before making up a story as to why he would not be making a purchase.

The gentleman lied and said:

“Oh, no, my friend. They have not yet created the one I prefer. I do have money to spend, but the one I want does not exist.”

The sales assistant was amazed and left the scene. The chap went viral after posting his clip with the caption:

“Me to the Gucci sales assistant after two glasses of champagne with my last R13, 09. Minister of enjoyment.”

South Africans loved the man’s audacity and the new hack that he gave them to relieve their parched throats for free while looking at ridiculously priced clothes and accessories.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by goofy gent

Social media users were dusted by the silly man and shared their thoughts in a thread of 324 comments:

@Sikhulile🤍 loved the clip:

“Yes, please, I’ll look again next year.”

@Lilly_Potwana told the chap:

“You are effortlessly so funny.”

@user58048787846074 loved the chap’s hack and decided:

“I’ll also go to Gucci just for the champagne.”

@Sanda Ximbi showed she was a regular at the store:

“That sounds like Mitha, she’s very light-skinned, right?”

@Vee asked the funny creator:

“Oh, don't they wait for you to choose before the glasses roll in?”

@Lulu said:

“Exactly, my friend, I feel the same.”

@Lady T was stunned by the chap:

“I need this audacity.”

@Thandokazi 💋was inspired by the gent:

“This will be my line from now on.”

